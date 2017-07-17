City Hall Hosting Resource Fair In Kew Gardens

Share 0

As part of a week of events in Queens, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office is holding a City Resource Fair on July 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center in Kew Gardens.

Top city commissioners and senior staff will hold scheduled office hours to address residents’ questions and concerns. That includes representatives from City Hall, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Finance, the NYPD, the Economic Development Corporation, the Department of Education, the Department of Health, Small Business Services, the Department of Parks and Recreation and more. The Helen Marshall Cultural Center is located at 120-55 Queens Boulevard.

To sign up, visit www.nyc.gov/queens or call 212-748-0281.

The program is part of the mayor’s “City Hall in Your Borough” program. The mayor and top city hall officials will spend the next week in Queens, meeting with constituents and hosting a variety of events.

-James Farrell