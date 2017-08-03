City Extends Elmhurst Shelter Contract

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The city has extended the Department of Homeless Services’ (DHS) contract at the former Pan American Hotel—which houses the homeless—to six years.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer has granted a six-year, $62 million contract to the DHS and Samaritan Village, a non-profit organization that aims to combat homelessness, to enable the continued operation of the Elmhurst site’s Boulevard Family Residence shelter and pay for upgrades.

“As is the case with every contract, we do our due diligence and review it pursuant to our charter mandate,” said Tyrone Stevens, a spokesman for the comptroller. “We did exactly that with the Pan Am contract. Under the charter, the comptroller may only reject a contract for the following reasons: evidence of possible corruption in the contracting process or on the part of the vendor, a debarred contractor, insufficient funds to pay for the contract or no certification from the mayor and corporate counsel that the contract is legally and procedurally proper. We did not find cause, under our mandate, to reject this contract.”

State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) had previously blasted the shelter’s operators after a promise to install kitchens in the 198-unit building was not fulfilled.

Samaritan Village, which had taken on the responsibility to install the kitchens, cited a lack of funding.

With the new contract, the DHS said that 100 units will receive kitchens this month.

And by 2019, the remainder of the rooms and a new daycare center at the site are expected to be completed.

“Nonprofit partners like Samaritan Village play a crucial role in our citywide effort to address the challenges of homelessness, which affects every community across the five boroughs,” DHS spokesman Isaac McGinn said. “Under this administration, Samaritan Village has successfully helped over 3,600 households transition out of shelter across the five boroughs, including nearly 400 households from this location alone. In addition to providing our homeless neighbors with the social services that will help them get back on their feet—including case management, housing placement assistance and employment counseling—Samaritan Village is currently installing kitchens in every room and connecting families with licensed childcare opportunities in the community pending the opening of childcare at this location to ensure our clients have the on-site services they deserve as they stabilize their lives.”

