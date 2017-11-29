City Council Subcommittee Approves Sunnyside Middle School

Share 0

The historic Sunnyside garage, located at 38-04 48th St., will be transformed into a middle school following the City Council Subcommittee on Landmarks Public Siting and Maritime Uses’ unanimous approval of the project.

Last year, the School Construction Authority (SCA) and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) held a press conference at the garage announcing plans to convert the garage into a middle school due to overcrowding in the district. But the plan has drawn controversy due to the garage being constructed by the architect Clarence Stein, who was also responsible for the Sunnyside Gardens historic district.

The city’s subcommittee approved the SCA’s plan to turn the two-story building into a 697-seat middle school that would be five stories and include a cafeteria, gym, science labs, music and art rooms and a play yard.

“The Woodside and Sunnyside community needs a middle school,” Van Bramer said at the press conference last year to announce the school. “Our community is full of young families, and we must work proactively to ensure that all of our children will be able to attend a modern, high-quality school in their neighborhood. Overcrowded schools are not fair to our children or our community.”

– Ariel Hernandez