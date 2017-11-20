City Council Passes Van Bramer’s Street Safety Bills

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Following the 2013 death of Noshat Nahian near PS 152 on Northern Boulevard in Woodside, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) vowed to build on the city’s Vision Zero Initiative to prevent further tragedies in western Queens.

Two of Van Bramer’s street-safety bills were unanimously passed this week by the Council’s Transportation Committee and the full City Council.

“Any day that we can make our city’s streets safer for pedestrians, especially children, is a good day,” said Van Bramer. “Today, by passing the Safe Routes to School Action Plan, the City Council has made a commitment to keep our students safe on their way to and from school. I am proud to have sponsored these bills and was delighted to see them passed by my colleagues today.”

Intro 1257, also known as the Safe Routes to School Plan, requires the city’s Department of Transportation to identify the 50 most dangerous intersections near schools and develop comprehensive plans to enhance traffic safety at those intersections. It would also require the DOT to report the plans and status of implementation at those dangerous intersections to the council.

Intro 1116 would strengthen the use of the Vision Zero View Portal to ensure that it is updated to enable the public to have access at all times to traffic data.

Both bills will be codified, ensuring that they are required by law.

