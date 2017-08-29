Citizen Tears Down Sunnyside Landlord’s Posters

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A Jackson Heights resident took matters into his own hands after hearing about terrified residents and posters of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Josef Stalin that a Sunnyside landlord recently plastered all over the lobby of his building.

Jeff Orlick said that he entered the lobby of the building at 47-55 39th Place on Aug. 28 and tore down the posters of the controversial World War II leaders.

He said that when he saw recent stories regarding Sunnyside residents who were frightened by their landlord, “I, myself was torn on what to do.”

“I was surprised no one had done anything until today,” Orlick said. “It was extremely easy thing to do. I guess people who live in the building are powerless.”

Orlick echoed Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer’s (D-Sunnyside) statement from a press conference held in front of the building that the residents were “being held hostage.”

“I went there and I asked someone about it—I asked if it was an issue and they looked scared,” Orlick said. “Obviously, it takes someone who is not attached to the building to do something. I hope there are no repercussions against the residents. None of them were involved. That’s my biggest fear—that someone else could get punished.”

Orlick said that he did not fear repercussions from Neil Milano, the building’s landlord, and would not let the threat of a trespassing charge deter him.

“A lot of people think he’s a Neo-Nazi,” Orlick said. “I don’t think he’s a Neo-Nazi. He’s a history channel buff.”

Orlick said he believes that the lobby is a “shared private space.”

“This stuff should be reserved for his bedroom,” he said.

Orlick said that he does not encourage people to go outside the proper channels in all instances.

“I don’t want people to do this willy nilly, but sometimes you have to be an a–hole back,” he said of his tearing down the posters. “People think they’re free from repercussions. Who’s gonna punish them? I’m not gonna wait years. One more day is not worth it.”

Orlick said that he has not heard from the NYPD, local politicians or people who live in the Sunnyside building.

“I’m not afraid of repercussions,” he reiterated, “I’m not doing this anonymously.”

