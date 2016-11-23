“Christine” Debut At The MOMI

Share 0

BY DAVID RUSSELL

The Museum of the Moving Image screened “Christine,” the new movie starring Rebecca Hall as Christine Chubbuck, the TV reporter best known for committing suicide on air in 1974. The screening was part of a series at the museum for Borderline Films, an independent film production company founded by three NYU graduates including Antonio Campos, the director of “Christine.”

Campos spoke after the movie about how there is an air of mystery to Chubbuck. “There’s just a kind of acceptance that you can’t fully know her,” Campos said. “The mystery of her to even the people closest to her was something that informed that.”

Hall is getting some Oscar buzz for her performance. The actress, who received a Golden Globe nomination for “Vicky Christina Barcelona,” has had supporting roles in “The Town” and “The Gift,” but really gets to shine in “Christine.” “She’s interesting because she’s an actress that’s very well known, very well respected, but she doesn’t get to do the roles that she should be doing so often,” Campos said.

The film also has a strong supporting cast, including Michael C. Hall in the role of news anchor, and Tracy Letts as Chubbuck’s boss. The movie mixes the difficulties of Chubbuck’s public and private life without pointing out one thing that may have led to her suicide. “I think that to try and come up with one reason why someone does something like this is unrealistic and unfair,” Campos said. “What we want to embrace is her as a human and a character and a more complex character than I think some people might have portrayed her.”

Although “Christine” is not a documentary, viewers can learn more about Chubbuck through the film instead of just reading about her death. “I think it was a really great thing to have learned about a person, a real person, through a great script because I felt like I really got to know her as opposed to learning about her through a Wikipedia entry or something, which is the way that most people learn about her,” Campos said.