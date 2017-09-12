Christ The King Loses Diocese Court Case

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A lawsuit between Christ the King High School and the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese has ended with a loss for Middle Village Prep charter school—which utilizes space at the high school.

The school sent out a letter to parents on Sept. 11 informing them that Christ the King High School had lost its case regarding the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese’s attempt to boot Middle Village Prep out of the high school. The letter stated that—for now—classes will go on uninterrupted and they are taking step to make sure that the school will remain open “for years to come.”

“Our lawyers are reviewing the decision and have advised us that, in their opinion, we have sufficient grounds not only for a stay, but also for an eventual reversal of Justice Gray’s decision,” the letter read.

After the ruling the diocese released a statement: “The Diocese of Brooklyn remains open to working this out. We want to reach a settlement that makes everyone happy. We hope that Christ the King will abide by the same terms as every other regional high school in the diocese—terms that allow subleasing to charter schools.”

The lawsuit stems from a clause in an agreement that the diocese has with Christ the King stating that only a Catholic school can be operated on the premises. The diocese has promised to allow the charter school to remain if the high school signs a reverter agreement, which would place the ownership of the property back into the diocese’s hands if anything other than a Catholic school were to be located on the property.

The school offered a silver lining to parents and students who have supported it and campaigned to keep it open.

“We will appeal and seek an immediate stay from the Appellate Division, which is the next level court in the state’s judiciary system,” according to a letter from the school.

Julie Reyes, whose son is in seventh grade at the charter school, said that she was disappointed with the court’ decision.

“This is horrible news to hear—what is going to happen to our kids?” she said. “I don’t know what to say.”

She added that many of the school’s students don’t know the outcome yet. She said that when her son initially heard of the court case, “he was stressed and crying,” and fearful that he would no longer be in class with his friends.

On the first day of school, Serphin Maltese, a board member for Middle Village Prep, said that he suspects the court would allow the students currently enrolled in the school to graduate, which would give the school another three years to operate.

“That would be awesome,” Reyes said. “At least, let the kids finish their eighth grade.”

Robert V. Conte said that his daughter attends the school and helped organize protests at the diocese’s office and Queens Supreme Court.

“It is unfathomable that Judge Grays could make such a poor decision that may result in the closing of Middle Village Prep and abandoning 440 exceptionally gifted students from a school they love,” Conte said. “Middle Village Prep is a school that works. Its students outperformed their peers in local district (CSD 24) and throughout all New York City public schools.”

Conte said that he believes that Middle Village Prep and similar charter schools are a significant part of the city’s educational future.

“It is apparent to me that the diocese feels threatened by the success of MVP,” he said.

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.