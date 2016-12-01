Share 0

First Lady of New York First Lady of New York

Chirlane McCray is the First Lady of New York City, a writer and a passionate advocate for the underserved.

McCray is the driving force behind ThriveNYC, the most comprehensive mental health plan of any city or state in the United States. ThriveNYC is changing the culture around mental health and substance misuse, reimagining the way government and its partners deliver services, and making it easier for people to get help in the places where they live, work, worship and learn.

The First Lady is honored to serve as Chair of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City. The Mayor’s Fund is the City’s official nonprofit—a one-of-a-kind organization that brings together government, philanthropies and the private sector to work on some of the most pressing issues of our time, including mental health, youth workforce development, and immigration and citizenship. She is also Honorary Co-Chair of the Commission on Gender Equity, and is guiding efforts to create a city where every girl and woman is treated equally and feels safe.

The first lady has made a number of trips out to the borough of Queens to talk about health issues like mental illness. She’s made stops in Corona, Jamaica, Flushing and Richmond Hill to discuss these medical issues with communities of color.

She has set the standard for active political figures leading the charge for reforms in both social justice issues and health issues.

McCray and Mayor Bill de Blasio have two remarkable children, Chiara and Dante. You can learn more about the First Lady’s work on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr. She invites New Yorkers to help her make the greatest city in the world even greater.