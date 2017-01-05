Chinese New Year Celebration Announced

Share 0

This year, the Chinese community will celebrate the Year of the Rooster on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Lunar New Year parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Union Street and 39th Avenue in Flushing, and then march towards Queens Crossing, immediately followed by an indoor celebration. Ten organizations have been registered with the Lunar New Year parade committee as of last week. The Korean organizations will lead the parade this year. According to Chinese culture, people born in the year of the rooster are kind-hearted, hardworking and honest.

Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) noted, “New York City is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, and the Lunar New Year parade demonstrates our value to embrace diversity and inclusion.

This year, Flushing is expected to draw thousands and thousands of people….As usual, I am looking forward to all of us walking together and wish the Flushing community a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.”