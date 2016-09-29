Chinese Medicine Brand Comes To Flushing

Share 0

The world’s oldest brand of traditional Chinese medicine, Tong Ren Tang, opened its first U.S. location in Flushing on Monday.

Tong Ren Tang was founded in Beijing in 1669. It provided treatments to royal families dating back to the Qing Dynasty. It offers various applications of traditional Chinese medicine including acupuncture, massages and herbal treatment.

Tong Ren Tang’s new Flushing location is at 42-96A Main St. The brand is also opening another location at 161 Madison Ave. in Manhattan.

“In 2015, New York City saw a record high of more than 850,000 tourists from China. As that number continues to grow, New York City was the natural next step, as we continue our global expansion,” said Tong Ren Tang spokesperson Yongling Ding.

The opening event garnered much attention from leaders all the way up the ladder. Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), representatives from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) were all in attendance.

The new Flushing store will offer a full range of Chinese herbal medicines and services.

-James Farrell