Chinese Delegation Comes To New York

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology welcomed a Chinese delegation of doctors from all over China to its facility Tuesday afternoon to get an understanding of in-patient and outpatient imaging in the United States, which is something that had never occurred before.

Chief executive officer and head radiologist at ZP, Dr. Steven Mendelsohn, hosted the site tour, leading the 24 members of the delegation through its Levittown facility, which provides services such as 3T Wide-bore MRIs, Low-dose CTs, PET CTs, 3D Mammography, Digital X-rays, DEXA Bone Density and Ultrasounds.

One of the services Mendelsohn spoke about that China does utilize is mammography.

“The breast cancer rate is lower in China but the rate is not zero,” said Mendelsohn. “3D mammography can be important for your hospitals because it is really good for women with dense breasts.”

According to Dr. Edmond Knopp, executive vice president of clinical operations at ZP, the delegation is trying to get an understanding of healthcare in the United States. When they go back to China, they will decide how they can institute and implement outpatient radiology as it is done at ZP.

“We [ZP] are very proud of the fact that they [the Chinese delegation] chose to come to our facility,” said Knopp. “They are visiting luminary sites to get a better understanding of what they want to mirror.”

ZP is developing new facilities in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, with one of their facilities already projected for Flushing, home of the largest Chinese population in New York City. Mendelsohn informed the delegation that the facility will respect the Chinese culture by ensuring that male and female patients are treated separately.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com