Checklist of Queens Woes: Trib Action Helplines

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a week, most city services and departments can be reached by calling 311. If you have a query regarding any city services and it is not an emergency, first try 311. Chances are, they can assist you with whatever you may need.

311’s mission is to provide the public with quick and easy access to all New York City government services and information while maintaining the highest possible level of customer service. This free service is used to help agencies improve service delivery by allowing them to focus on their core missions: managing their workload efficiently, providing insight into ways to improve NYC government through accurate, consistent measurement and analysis of service deliveries citywide.

311 allows customers to call one easy-to-remember number in order to receive information and access to NYC government services. All calls to 311 are answered by a live operator at any time. Immediate access to translation services in over 170 languages is available.

The 311 Call Center most frequently receives calls about: recycling schedule and requests about information, missed garbage collection complaints, Alternate Street Parking rules, potholes, noise complaints, blocked driveway complaints, towed cars, CFC/Freon pickup requests, landlord-related complaints and information about health insurance options.

311 also provides scheduling for Department of Buildings plan examinations and is able to offer information relating to recreation centers, public pools, golf courses and other facilities in your area.

Dial 311 in any borough of New York City. If you are outside of New York City, call (212) NEW-YORK. The TTY Number is (212) 504-4115. And, of course, callers should always call 911 in case of emergency.

The following list is of phone numbers for other services that are frequently asked for by our readers.

Air, Water, Sewer & Noise Complaints (NYC Public Advocate’s Office)

(212) 669-7200

Alcoholics Anonymous

(212) 870-3400

American Cancer Society 24-hour Hotline

(800) 227-2345

ASHA STI Hotline

(800) 227-8922

Board of Elections (Queens)

(718) 730-6730

Children’s Services

(212) 966-8000

Civil Court (Queens County)

(646) 386-5700

City Sheriff (Queens County)

(718) 298-7550

Community Board Information (Borough President Melinda Katz’s Office)

(718) 286-2900

Con Edison – For electricity and to report electric problems

(800) 752-6633

Crime Victims Board

(718) 923-4325

Day Care Programs in Queens – www.queensdaycare.com

(718) 712-3350

Department of Education

(212) 374-0200

Department of Environmental Protection (Customer Service)

(718) 595-7000

Department of Health

(718) 956-7103

Department of Veteran’s Svcs.

(212) 442-4171

Domestic Violence

(800) 799-7233 (SAFE)

Family and Community Engagements

Schools.nyc.gov/offices/FACE

(212) 374-4118

Family Helpline

(212) 684-3264

Federal Government Information Line

(800) 688-9889

Gas Emergency

To contact Con Edison: (800) 752-6633

To contact National Grid: (718) 643-4050

Human Resources Administration (Info line)

(718) 557-1399

Legal Services for the Elderly (Queens)

(212) 273-5272

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Center

To get referrals on LGBT services: (212) 620-7310

Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities

(212) 788-2830

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

(212) 878-7000 or (718) 330-1234

NYS Addiction Hopeline

(877) 8-HOPENY (46-7369) or (800) 522-5353

NYS Child Abuse & Treatment Hotline

(800) 342-3720

NYC Department of Parks and Recreation

(212) 830-7754

NYS Gaming Commission (Lottery)

(518) 388-3300

NYC Office of File Records

(212) 788-4520

NYC WELL (Mental Health Hotline)

(888) 692-9355

Office of Special Investigations (NYC Schools)

(718) 935-4287

Planned Parenthood (Queens)

(212) 965-7000

Poison Control Center

(800) 222-1222 or (212) 340-4494

Queens County Clerk

(718) 298-0601

Queens District Attorney’s Office

(718) 286-6000

Queens District Attorney’s Squad Hotline

(718) 286-6580

Queens SNAP Centers:

Jamaica: (718) 883-8356 / (718) 883-8344

LIC: (718) 784-6123 / (718) 784-6315

Rockaway: (718) 637-2756 / (718) 637-2750

Queensboro Council for Social Welfare

(718) 685-2802 / (718) 685-2812

Queens Public Library

(718) 990-0728

Safe Horizon Hotline

(866) 689-HELP (4357) or (212) 227-3000

Social Security

(800) 772-1213

Steps to End Domestic Violence Hotline

(802) 658-1996 or (800) ABUSE95

Taxi and Limousine Commission

(718) 391-5500

The Legal Aid Society

(718) 286-2000

Youth Connect (Hotline)

(800) 246-4646