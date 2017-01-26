Checklist of Queens Woes: Trib Action Helplines

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a week, most city services and departments can be reached by calling 311. If you have a query regarding any city services and it is not an emergency, first try 311. Chances are, they can assist you with whatever you may need.
311’s mission is to provide the public with quick and easy access to all New York City government services and information while maintaining the highest possible level of customer service. This free service is used to help agencies improve service delivery by allowing them to focus on their core missions: managing their workload efficiently, providing insight into ways to improve NYC government through accurate, consistent measurement and analysis of service deliveries citywide.
311 allows customers to call one easy-to-remember number in order to receive information and access to NYC government services. All calls to 311 are answered by a live operator at any time. Immediate access to translation services in over 170 languages is available.
The 311 Call Center most frequently receives calls about: recycling schedule and requests about information, missed garbage collection complaints, Alternate Street Parking rules, potholes, noise complaints, blocked driveway complaints, towed cars, CFC/Freon pickup requests, landlord-related complaints and information about health insurance options.
311 also provides scheduling for Department of Buildings plan examinations and is able to offer information relating to recreation centers, public pools, golf courses and other facilities in your area.
Dial 311 in any borough of New York City. If you are outside of New York City, call (212) NEW-YORK. The TTY Number is (212) 504-4115. And, of course, callers should always call 911 in case of emergency.
The following list is of phone numbers for other services that are frequently asked for by our readers.
Air, Water, Sewer & Noise Complaints (NYC Public Advocate’s Office)
(212) 669-7200
Alcoholics Anonymous
(212) 870-3400
American Cancer Society 24-hour Hotline
(800) 227-2345
ASHA STI Hotline
(800) 227-8922
Board of Elections (Queens)
(718) 730-6730
Children’s Services
(212) 966-8000
Civil Court (Queens County)
(646) 386-5700
City Sheriff (Queens County)
(718) 298-7550
Community Board Information (Borough President Melinda Katz’s Office)
(718) 286-2900
Con Edison – For electricity and to report electric problems
(800) 752-6633
Crime Victims Board
(718) 923-4325
Day Care Programs in Queens – www.queensdaycare.com
(718) 712-3350
Department of Education
(212) 374-0200
Department of Environmental Protection (Customer Service)
(718) 595-7000
Department of Health
(718) 956-7103
Department of Veteran’s Svcs.
(212) 442-4171
Domestic Violence
(800) 799-7233 (SAFE)
Family and Community Engagements
Schools.nyc.gov/offices/FACE
(212) 374-4118
Family Helpline
(212) 684-3264
Federal Government Information Line
(800) 688-9889
Gas Emergency
To contact Con Edison: (800) 752-6633
To contact National Grid: (718) 643-4050
Human Resources Administration (Info line)
(718) 557-1399
Legal Services for the Elderly (Queens)
(212) 273-5272
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Center
To get referrals on LGBT services: (212) 620-7310
Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities
(212) 788-2830
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
(212) 878-7000 or (718) 330-1234
NYS Addiction Hopeline
(877) 8-HOPENY (46-7369) or (800) 522-5353
NYS Child Abuse & Treatment Hotline
(800) 342-3720
NYC Department of Parks and Recreation
(212) 830-7754
NYS Gaming Commission (Lottery)
(518) 388-3300
NYC Office of File Records
(212) 788-4520
NYC WELL (Mental Health Hotline)
(888) 692-9355
Office of Special Investigations (NYC Schools)
(718) 935-4287
Planned Parenthood (Queens)
(212) 965-7000
Poison Control Center
(800) 222-1222 or (212) 340-4494
Queens County Clerk
(718) 298-0601
Queens District Attorney’s Office
(718) 286-6000
Queens District Attorney’s Squad Hotline
(718) 286-6580
Queens SNAP Centers:
Jamaica: (718) 883-8356 / (718) 883-8344
LIC: (718) 784-6123 / (718) 784-6315
Rockaway: (718) 637-2756 / (718) 637-2750
Queensboro Council for Social Welfare
(718) 685-2802 / (718) 685-2812
Queens Public Library
(718) 990-0728
Safe Horizon Hotline
(866) 689-HELP (4357) or (212) 227-3000
Social Security
(800) 772-1213
Steps to End Domestic Violence Hotline
(802) 658-1996 or (800) ABUSE95
Taxi and Limousine Commission
(718) 391-5500
The Legal Aid Society
(718) 286-2000
Youth Connect (Hotline)
(800) 246-4646