Champion Boxer Faces Life For Brutal Murder

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Former champion boxer Trevis Hall has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for bludgeoning and stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death on a Jamaica street in 2014, the Queens district attorney said.

On Dec. 1, 2014, Hall—a former featherweight boxer and Golden Gloves champ—was discovered by the NYPD unconscious in a dumpster after attempting to commit suicide following the murder of his ex-girlfriend Margarita Rivera.

According to Queens DA Richard Brown, Hall, 31, beat Rivera with a pipe on her head and stabbed her numerous times in the chest on Watson Place in Jamaica.

Rivera was discovered in a pool of blood and bleeding from her head. She was still conscious when police found her. The DA reported that Rivera repeated the name “Tre” three times when police asked who had attacked her. The murder weapons were found at the crime scene.

Later that day, police responded to a 911 call and discovered Hall unconscious in a dumpster at 127th Street in Richmond Hill. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Rivera died. At the hospital, the NYPD found a Home Depot receipt for the pipe that Hall had used to attack Rivera. During the investigation, police saw a video of Hall purchasing the item.

In July, Hall was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“Breaking up with someone should not equal a death sentence—but in a violent rage, this defendant carried out a brutal execution of his former lover,” the DA said. “With a pipe and a knife, the defendant viciously stabbed and beat the 31-year-old victim in the middle of the street. The defendant—a Golden Gloves winner in 2009—purchased the pipe just 90 minutes before the fatal assault and still had the receipt with the matching SKU number in his pocket when he was apprehended. The sentence imposed by the court today is more than warranted.”

