Central Queens and Samuel Field Ys Merge

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

The boards of the Samuel Field Y in Little Neck and the Central Queens Y in Forest Hills have voted unanimously to join forces as a regional system that would expand services through 39 sites in the borough.

The two organizations now serve approximately 50,000 people through pre-K, after-school, mental health, job training, summer camps, fitness and early dementia care. After combining services, they expect the number to increase, agency leaders said.

“We will now become even more focused on our impact and our long-term financial health as we continue to serve New York’s most-diverse borough,” said Lawrence Gottlieb, board president, who has experience as an attorney restructuring and reorganizing businesses.

Both Y’s have experienced substantial growth in recent years.

Jeri Mendelsohn, currently executive vice president and CEO for the two distinct organizations, who has guided the merger, said the two boards approved the concept to combine in May 2016.

After the consolidation, Mendelsohn will continue to have a role as senior advisor. In July, Danielle Ellman will become executive vice president and CEO; she is now executive director of the Central Queens Y.

“Throughout this inclusive process, we worked to ensure that best practices from every program area would be part of our combined agency,” Mendelsohn said, adding that “together, we will be stronger.”

“I am proud of and excited for the incoming CEO,” Mendelsohn said of Ellman.

Ellman said of her new post: “I’m excited to head up what will be a pre-eminent, financially resilient social services agency in Queens that will be better poised to enrich the communities we serve and meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable populations.”

The two organizations are part of the UJA-Federation Of New York network.