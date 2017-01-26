Since the 1800s, when burials were banned in Manhattan, Queens has become known for its abundance of cemeteries. In many densely-populated neighborhoods, burial grounds occupy the high ground, because they pre-date the neighborhood.
All Faiths Burial & Cremation
189-06 Liberty Ave., Hollis
(718) 277-8900
www.economycremations.com
All Faiths Cemetery
67-29 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village
(718) 821-1750
www.allfaithscemetery.org
Bayside Acacia Cemetery
83-84 Liberty Ave., Ozone Park
(718) 845-9240
Beth El Cemetery
80-12 Cypress Hills St., Glendale
(888) 427-7535
Calvary Cemetery
49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd., Woodside
(718) 786-8000
www.calvarycemeteryqueens.com
Cedar Grove Cemetery
130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing
(718) 939-2041
www.thecedargrovecemetery.com
Cypress Hills Cemetery
833 Jamaica Ave., Brooklyn
(718) 277-2900
www.cypresshillscemetery.org
(Note: While the cemetery’s main entrance is in Brooklyn, most of the grounds are in the borough of Queens.)
A number of famous individuals are buried in Queens, including Louis Armstrong at the Flushing Cemetery.
Flushing Cemetery
163-06 46th Ave., Flushing
(718) 359-0100
www.flushingcemetery.com
Fresh Pond Crematory & Columbarium
61-40 Mount Olivet Crescent, Middle Village
(718) 821-9700
www.freshpondcrematory.com
Linden Hill Cemetery
5222 Metropolitan Ave., Ridgewood
(212) 477-2800
Linden Hill United Methodist Cemetery
323 Woodward Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 821-6480
www.lindenhillumcemeteryny.com
Machpelah Cemetery
8230 Cypress Hills St., Glendale
(718) 366-5959
Maple Grove Cemetery
127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens
(718) 544-3600
www.maplegrove.biz
Montefiore Cemetery
121-83 Springfield Blvd., Springfield Gardens
(718) 528-1700
www.montefiores.com
Mount Carmel Cemetery
83-45 Cypress Hills St., Glendale
(718) 366-5900
www.mountcarmelcemetery.com
Mount Hebron Cemetery
130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing
(718) 939-9405
www.mounthebroncemetery.com
Mount Judah Cemetery
81-14 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 821-1060
www.mountjudah.com
Mount Lebanon Cemetery
7800 Myrtle Ave., Glendale
(718) 821-0200
www.mountlebanoncemetery.com
Mount Neboh Cemetery
82-07 Cypress Hills St., Ridgewood
(718) 366-4141
Mount Olivet Cemetery
65-40 Grand Ave., Maspeth
(718) 326-1777
www.mountolivetcemeterynyc.com
Mount St. Mary Cemetery
172-00 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing
(718) 353-1560
Mount Zion Cemetery
59-63 54th Ave., Flushing
(718) 335-2500
www.mountzioncemetery.com
St. John Cemetery
80-01 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village
(718) 894-4888
www.cathcemetery-bklyn.org/pages.php?page=122
St. Michael’s Cemetery
7202 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst
(718) 278-3240
www.stmichaelscemetery.com
Union Field Cemetery
8211 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 366-3748
www.unionfieldcemetery.org