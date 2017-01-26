Share 0

Since the 1800s, when burials were banned in Manhattan, Queens has become known for its abundance of cemeteries. In many densely-populated neighborhoods, burial grounds occupy the high ground, because they pre-date the neighborhood.

All Faiths Burial & Cremation

189-06 Liberty Ave., Hollis

(718) 277-8900

www.economycremations.com

All Faiths Cemetery

67-29 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village

(718) 821-1750

www.allfaithscemetery.org

Bayside Acacia Cemetery

83-84 Liberty Ave., Ozone Park

(718) 845-9240

Beth El Cemetery

80-12 Cypress Hills St., Glendale

(888) 427-7535

Calvary Cemetery

49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd., Woodside

(718) 786-8000

www.calvarycemeteryqueens.com

Cedar Grove Cemetery

130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing

(718) 939-2041

www.thecedargrovecemetery.com

Cypress Hills Cemetery

833 Jamaica Ave., Brooklyn

(718) 277-2900

www.cypresshillscemetery.org

(Note: While the cemetery’s main entrance is in Brooklyn, most of the grounds are in the borough of Queens.)

A number of famous individuals are buried in Queens, including Louis Armstrong at the Flushing Cemetery.

Flushing Cemetery

163-06 46th Ave., Flushing

(718) 359-0100

www.flushingcemetery.com

Fresh Pond Crematory & Columbarium

61-40 Mount Olivet Crescent, Middle Village

(718) 821-9700

www.freshpondcrematory.com

Linden Hill Cemetery

5222 Metropolitan Ave., Ridgewood

(212) 477-2800

Linden Hill United Methodist Cemetery

323 Woodward Ave., Ridgewood

(718) 821-6480

www.lindenhillumcemeteryny.com

Machpelah Cemetery

8230 Cypress Hills St., Glendale

(718) 366-5959

Maple Grove Cemetery

127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens

(718) 544-3600

www.maplegrove.biz

Montefiore Cemetery

121-83 Springfield Blvd., Springfield Gardens

(718) 528-1700

www.montefiores.com

Mount Carmel Cemetery

83-45 Cypress Hills St., Glendale

(718) 366-5900

www.mountcarmelcemetery.com

Mount Hebron Cemetery

130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing

(718) 939-9405

www.mounthebroncemetery.com

Mount Judah Cemetery

81-14 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood

(718) 821-1060

www.mountjudah.com

Mount Lebanon Cemetery

7800 Myrtle Ave., Glendale

(718) 821-0200

www.mountlebanoncemetery.com

Mount Neboh Cemetery

82-07 Cypress Hills St., Ridgewood

(718) 366-4141

Mount Olivet Cemetery

65-40 Grand Ave., Maspeth

(718) 326-1777

www.mountolivetcemeterynyc.com

Mount St. Mary Cemetery

172-00 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing

(718) 353-1560

Mount Zion Cemetery

59-63 54th Ave., Flushing

(718) 335-2500

www.mountzioncemetery.com

St. John Cemetery

80-01 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village

(718) 894-4888

www.cathcemetery-bklyn.org/pages.php?page=122

St. Michael’s Cemetery

7202 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst

(718) 278-3240

www.stmichaelscemetery.com

Union Field Cemetery

8211 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood

(718) 366-3748

www.unionfieldcemetery.org