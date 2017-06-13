CEC 24 President Steps Down After 14 Years

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

After 14 years of service to the Community Education Council for School District 24, President Nick Comaianni is stepping down.

Comaianni said he felt that it was time for someone else to take over. School District 24 is the most overcrowded school district in all five boroughs and he has presided over the largest building growth in its history.

He said that he will still be active in the community as a member of Community Board 9 and noted that he was recently named as chairman of CB9’s Veteran’s Affairs Committee.

“It has been a privilege working with President Comainni,” said Superintendent Madeline Taub-Chan.

“[He has] taught me many things about being an effective superintendent and I think our relationship in terms of collaboration is a model for other CECs and superintendents.”

She presented him with a plaque during the council’s May meeting that included words of congratulations and noted his “dedication and strong commitment” during his 14 years of service to District 24.

Over the past 14 years, Comaianni has overseen the introduction of approximately two dozen new schools and extensions.

He said that he worked with his fellow board members to identify School District 24 as the most overcrowded in the city in 2004.

“We took all the data and compared it other schools,” he said. “The first five-year capital plans took an extra 4,000 seats. And we did that for every five-year capital plan.”

He said that he was glad to have aided in the alleviation of overcrowding, extend gifted and talented programs and provide a more accelerated curriculum for common core courses to almost every school in the district.

“There was only one school with it,” he said.

Comaianni said that he was also pleased to have hired Taub-Chan.

“She is great,” he said. “She was hired out of district, but she turned out to be wonderful. Best decision we ever made.”

The one area where he wished he could have brought about more change is the mayoral control of schools, which he believes takes power away at the local level.

“People move away cause of the schools,” he said. “No thanks to mayor control. I believe it politicizes the system and you never want to politicize kids.”

Comaianni said that it is important to work with school officials, even if community education council leaders do not get credit for their results.

“Work with them—and behind closed doors,” he said. “Yes, you will not be put on a pedestal. People will not know what you did, but you will get the job done. It’s what’s better for the kids in the district. I leave the pedestal for all the politicians.”

This month’s CEC 24 meeting will be his last.

