CBs Seek Parks, Infrastructure At Hearing

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Parks, infrastructure and schools were the priorities for community board representatives at Borough President Melinda Katz’s annual Queens Borough Board budget hearing on Tuesday. All 14 community board district managers were in attendance to discuss budget priorities for the 2018 fiscal year.

Several of the community boards sought funding for park improvements. Florence Koulouris, of CB 1, requested a number of upgrades for Astoria Park, including installing new comfort stations, improvements to Charybdis Playground, and ladders and handrails for seniors who frequent Astoria Pool.

CB 2 District Manager Debra Markell Kleinert requested an increase in healthcare facilities and schools for the communities of Long Island City, Sunnyside and other western Queens neighborhoods. She also requested more transportation infrastructure to accommodate the area’s growth—new bus routes, additional bus and ferry service, and shuttle bus services.

CB 3 outlined three urgent needs: a new high school, potentially located in Willets Point; new parks to address a severe shortage of recreational space; and libraries, including the long-awaited expansion to the Jackson Heights library and a new library in the northwestern sector of the district. CB 4 requested a new library for the southern Corona area as well as revitalization of green spaces such as Flushing Meadows Corona Park and small parks along Roosevelt Avenue.

“It’s clear that the revitalization of Roosevelt Avenue is, or at the very least should be, at the top of all our priorities,” said Christian Cassagnol, CB 4’s district manager.

In CB 5, residents are seeking an additional 20 officers in the 104th precinct as well as updates to the aging sewer system and funding for more youth programs. District Manager Gary Giordano also requested a replacement of Juniper Valley Park’s running track and artificial turf.

One of CB 6’s top needs is the long-stalled expansion of the Rego Park Library, which has gone years without any progress.

Meanwhile, CB 7’s requests mostly centered on infrastructure projects, such as the reconstruction of 20th Avenue from the Whitestone Expressway Service Road to College Point Boulevard and the second phase of reconstruction at Willets Point. These projects would address flooding problems and sinking roadbeds. CB 8 also cited the restoration of streets as a top issue, calling for resurfacing of streets such as Avon Road in Jamaica Estates, which has frequent sinkhole problems.

CB 9 District Manager Lisa Gomes made a request for a community and youth center with an indoor pool in the Richmond Hill area, along with more officers in the 102nd precinct, more trees along Woodhaven Boulevard and additional crossing guards at schools. CB 10 cited new schools as a priority, and also the need for new bulkheads for areas still feeling the impact from Superstorm Sandy.

In CB 11, the first capital priority was a curb repair on the traffic island along Union Turnpike and along 42nd Avenue. District Manager Susan Seinfeld also called for infrastructure repairs along Douglaston Parkway, a new library and better funding to the DOT for more efficient traffic studies.

CB 12 continues to struggle with flooding, foreclosures and portable classrooms at schools, and asked for relief. CB 13 has seen lagging traffic studies conducted by the DOT, and District Manager Mark McMillan called for more community input in the DOT traffic studies. The board is also trying to find more commercial parking for trucks, which often cause problems by parking illegally on residential streets.

CB 14, which is still behind on the Build it Back Superstorm Sandy recovery program, called for more transportation options—including an earlier ferry to Manhattan.

Any parties seeking discretionary funding from Katz’s office must submit applications by Feb. 14 at 5 p.m..

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.