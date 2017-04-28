CB 7 Approves College Point Gym Permit

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Community Board 7 voted on Monday to approve a special permit for the legalization of a physical culture establishment—the Push Fitness Club in the Whitepoint Shopping Center in College Point.

The club, located at 132-15 14th Avenue, has been operating as a physical culture establishment since 2013, but is just applying for the appropriate “physical culture establishment” permit, according to board member Bill Salim. The site was previously the General Fitness Center. The Physical Culture Establishment will occupy three floors: the cellar, first floor and mezzanine.

Board members expressed concerns about handicap accessibility within the space and between the floors. The site’s architect, Gerald Caliendo, explained that the club would provide “reasonable accommodations,” in line with what is physically possible at the building as it currently stands. The owner would only be required to make the site fully accessible if it changed the use of the building or more than 50 percent of the value of the building. Caliendo explained that handicapped guests could access each floor from outside the property, that the building has a gym facility on each level and that staff would be on hand to help.

“Reasonable accommodation is such that if there would happen to be a handicap person to join this membership club, then we have and we’re providing—as part of this stipulation—doorbells, cameras and intercom if a handicap person was to join the club and wanted to get to any one of those facilities at any one of the levels,” Caliendo said. “They would be reasonably accommodated by staff to get into the property.”

Caliendo added that the club would also look into a chair lift on the stairs inside the property as well.

Salim explained that the Board of Standards and Appeals (BSA), which would give the final approval to the permit, looks into accessibility to a limited extent.

“I had a discussion with the project manager at BSA,” Sain said. “And he said that handicap accessibility is one of the things that they do look at, but they leave it more toward it being as a code issue, enforceable by the Buildings Department.”

Caliendo argued that it was common for businesses to provide “reasonable accommodations,” especially when services are provided on every floor.

“The same thing is such that in a Manhattan restaurant, when you have a mezzanine, if you have a restaurant and dining tables on the main floor, they don’t have an elevator or lift going to the mezannine,” Caliendo said. “There’s a reason for that, because it’s reasonable. You can’t change every building, and there has to be a criteria that allows for the requirement of the change in order to require handicap accessibility.”

Still, some board members wanted more access.

“For me, a disabled person is not a second person,” said board member Pablo Hernandez. “For me, [a disabled person] is an important person [who] should be accommodated.”

The board voted 28-9 to approve the application with four stipulations, including the addition of door buzzers and cameras, so that handicapped patrons could alert gym staff that they needed help. Another stipulation said that the Board of Standards and Appeals would be mindful of board concerns regarding accessibility and ensure that the owner would provide reasonable access. The board also stipulated that Push Fitness would provide canopies above all exterior handicap accessible entrances to shield waiting handicapped patrons and that the permit last 10 years.

