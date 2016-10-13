CB 11 Votes Against Group Home

Share 0

By James Farrell

Staff Writer

Community Board 11 voted to oppose a controversial group home proposal at 55-35 260 Street in Little Neck on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

At a public hearing, community board members argued over their obligations to vote for or against the home, due to the presence of state laws that stipulate that a group home can only be turned down if there is a high concentration of group homes in the area. However, the community board overwhelmingly agreed with residents that the group home was not a good fit for the neighborhood, and voted no in spite of the law.

The group home would house four adults with severe disabilities, said representatives from the non-profit, Community Options Inc., who put forward the proposal. The house is a single-family, three-bedroom ranch with a driveway. The representatives added that the four adults need to be housed by March.

Seven community members spoke at the meeting to voice their displeasure with the group home, citing the presence of two nursing homes in the immediate area, traffic congestion and doubts that Community Options would be a responsible manager of the home.

“Parking is a premium because of the nursing homes,” said resident Vincent Ng. “The management are incompetent. The workers are not permanent, they come and go and it’s an issue of safety for the neighborhood.”

One resident distributed documents to board members that displayed Community Options’ financial information and compared it to other non-profits. He suggested that the non-profit’s president was being overcompensated compared to other similar non-profits, receiving nearly $800,000, including a $190,000 bonus that, the resident said, had no explanation in the disclosure form like on other non-profits’ forms, which he also provided. He argued that this demonstrated that Community Options was irresponsible.

“He runs this on a national organization,” said one of the Community Options representatives in response to the claims, adding that the other non-profits the resident cited were based in New York. “We have 4,500 employees across the country. His salary doesn’t come out from New York at all. His salary comes from the rest of the nation that the company operates in.”

The board members had a testy exchange during discussions on voting. CB 11’s Committee for Group Home/Community Facilities co-chairs Zion Halili and Steve Pivawer explained that the committee approved of the project due to a section of the Mental Hygiene Law that says that group homes can only be rejected if there is a high concentration of group homes already in the area. Both chairs felt that the residents were raising valid points, but that the law would supercede CB 11’s vote.

“I do empathize with the residents, no question about that,” said Pivawer. “If you have any problems, you have to change the law.”

Several board members raised concerns, arguing that at the previous committee meeting, the chairs made it seem like community board members had to vote yes.

“The law is the law, but we have a right to vote yes or no on any issue regardless of what it is,” said CB 11 chair Christine Haider. “To tell everyone that they have to vote yes for it is wrong.”

Pivawer and Halili clarified that the community board was free to vote however it wanted.

The board members then agreed that they would vote no and include a letter saying that the site was unsuitable and that they disagreed with the City’s stipulations that the only thing that could stop a group home rejection was the presence of more group homes.

Two members voted in favor of the home, two abstained.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.