CB 11 District Manager Susan Seinfeld To Retire

When Community Board 11 chairwoman Christine Haider announced during Monday’s board meeting that longtime District Manager Susan Seinfeld had expressed her intention to retire, the board members in M.S. 158’s auditorium erupted in shouts of “no!”

“I said a lot more than that,” Haider said in response.

Seinfeld will be retiring at the end of June following a tenure that began in 2004. Haider will assemble an ad hoc district manager search committee to replace her.

When Haider turned to let Seinfeld speak, the board members’ applause evolved into a standing ovation.

“I now have two grandchildren, and I wanted to spend a lot more time with them,” Seinfeld said. She added that she wanted to see family that lives out-of-state more often.

“It’s time to relax and enjoy,” she said.

-James Farrell