CB 11 Backs Northern Blvd. Bike Lane Plan, Rescinds June Vote

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Community Board 11 voted on Monday to rescind its support for a Department of Transportation (DOT) plan to install a bike lane on Northern Boulevard, instead throwing its support behind a CB 11 plan proposed by Transportation Committee Chairman Bernard Haber.

The DOT’s plan would turn Northern Boulevard’s northernmost westbound vehicle lane into a two-way bike lane. CB 11, concerned about traffic congestion and a loss of parking, has proposed a plan that would retain that third lane, instead converting Northern Boulevard’s wide sidewalk into a shared bike and pedestrian lane.

The DOT presented its plan during a June 5 public hearing that featured more than two dozen speakers and a tense discussion between board members that nearly resulted in a tabling of the vote. Board members at the time were concerned that the CB 11 Transportation Committee had not issued a recommendation on the plan prior to the full public hearing. Ultimately, they voted in favor of the DOT proposal by a margin of 18-11. That vote was rescinded at Monday’s meeting in a 31-3 vote, with one abstention. Board members then supported the CB 11 plan in a 28-5 vote, with two abstentions.

Haber presented his plan after the initial vote in a Transportation Committee meeting held on July 17, which supporters of the DOT plan have criticized for not being well publicized. As a result of that meeting, CB 11 Chairwoman Christine Haider sent a letter to the DOT, requesting that the agency review Haber’s plan. She cited safety concerns, arguing that the two-lane bike lane crosses over several ramp intersections, where vehicles are entering or exiting the Cross Island Parkway. She also pointed to concerns about parking and traffic.

Following that letter, some, including the transportation blog Streetsblog NYC, accused the board of asking the DOT to halt the plans that had been approved in June. Haider staunchly denied that at Monday’s meeting, arguing that the board had merely asked the DOT to review Haber’s proposal.

“The board did not ask DOT to stop their plans,” she said.

The DOT had previously said that it would review Haber’s plan, but still intended to move forward with its own.

DOT representatives at Monday’s meeting raised issues with Haber’s plans, arguing that his price estimates were too low, a notion that Haber disputed. Haber claimed to have spent a significant amount of time visiting the site himself to make his estimates and assess the feasibility of his plan. After a contentious debate between members and DOT representatives, the board ultimately sided with Haber.

