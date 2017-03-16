CB 11 Approves “Skala Way”

Share 1

Community Board 11 unanimously voted during its March 6 meeting in favor of a street co-naming for the late Bayside civic activist and long-time board member Frank Skala.

The co-naming is planned for Bell Boulevard and 40th Avenue.

Skala was a Community Board 11 member and the president of the East Bayside Homeowners Association. He had a reputation as a passionate and outspoken civic activist who fought hard for his community and often voted against the consensus during CB 11 meetings.

The idea for the renaming was first brought to the community board by Skala’s daughter, Bonnie Skala Kiladitis. Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) will be introducing a bill in the City Council to officially co-name the street. That council hearing will likely be in June, when all street co-namings are heard simultaneously. Assuming it passes, Vallone is looking to hold the co-naming ceremony in late summer or early fall.

“Frank Skala was a fiercely dedicated community activist and civic leader,” Vallone said. “His enormous and lasting impact on the community is clearly evidenced by Community Board 11’s unanimous vote to have 40th Avenue and Bell Boulevard co-named in his honor. I look forward to submitting a bill to make this co-naming a reality.”

-James Farrell