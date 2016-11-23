Carve The Turkey, Not Each Other

Share 0

While the headlines and broadcasts incessantly cover post-election America—the fears, anxieties, protests and hate attacks—the country now turns to the holiday season to come back together.

At her Immigration Resource Fair on Sunday, Borough President Melinda Katz talked about Queens being the model for the rest of the world in terms of diversity and tolerance—130 languages and 120 countries all living together in the same community. For this Thanksgiving, we encourage everyone to follow that model, both in their communities and in their homes.

The political talk will continue, the pundits will still muse about “divisiveness,” but remember that Thanksgiving is the time of year when families come together precisely to oppose that divisiveness. Laugh, eat and hug your family members—yes, even those who voted differently from you. Put the politics aside, if only for a couple of hours. The good fight will be waiting for you when it’s over. In the meantime, reset the bonds that have weakened, whether from a bruising political season or the little things that families too often get hung up on.

Use Thanksgiving to remember the lessons of tolerance and acceptance that this holiday represents. Our country needs those lessons now more than ever. Let’s regroup. Let’s start righting the ship so that come January, no matter what happens, we can all move forward together with the purpose of maintaining our diversity and standing up for tolerance and peace.