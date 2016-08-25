Caring For Queens And Beyond

Share 0

BY RODNEY D. GANTT

For more than 100 years the nonprofit organization Parker Jewish Institute for Healthcare and Rehabilitation has worked to meet the needs of adults in communities throughout New York City, including those living in Southeast Queens.

Established in 1907 by a group known as the Daughters of Israel, the institute originally operated as a homeless shelter catering to a then-vulnerable population. Over the years the organization has grown and changed, with its facility now at 271-11 76th Ave. in New Hyde Park on the Queens-Nassau border. As it grew the institute expanded its services to include health care, adapting its mission along the way “to provide, with compassion and dedication superior quality health care and rehabilitation for adults.”

“The mission has always been to serve the underserved and those that need us the most,” said Lina Scacco, assistant vice-president of corporate outreach and development. “Moving forward, that mission became even stronger, adjusting to and more focused on the needs of an aging population.”

The Parker Institute operates residential facilities providing both short-term and long-term rehabilitation care as well as a certified home health agency dedicated to helping people recuperate and transition back into their daily lives with in home care after surgery or any other medical event. The institute’s home health care division is licensed in seven counties including Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester County. The institute offers outpatient services like, the medical home visits program Parker At Your Door, providing treatment for acute and chronic illnesses, care coordination and 24-hour telephone access to care specialists.

“We try to keep people in their homes as long as possible and as long as it’s safe,” said Scacco. “Our goal is to take care of people wherever they live and we know the best care for that person emotionally is in their home where they feel most independant.”

Although they strive to keep patients in their homes the institute also works to make short-and long-term residential care at its facility as comfortable and pleasant as possible for residents, patients and their families, where Scacco said safety is the top priority.

“When someone needs long-term care and they turn to us, I think they realize we have that kind of experience and compassion,” said Scacco. “We understand that sometimes people can’t be cared for in their home because it may be unsafe and we offer that as an alternative.”

As part of its continuum of care, in early September the institute will offer its residents and other patients health care services through its Social Adult Day Care program, Parker On Madison, located in Hempstead. The program is designed to help the elderly and patients with early-stage dementia who are unable to stay at home by themselves while their family member and primary caregiver is at work or away.

The program allows patients time for social interaction with activities like music therapy and yoga. It also offers nutritious meals and access to transportation, and acts as a respite for caregivers who can be assured their loved one is well taken care of in their absence.

“Ours is exceptional; we were one of the leaders in creating an adult day program,” said Scacco. “Some individuals as they age have greater needs that a regular senior center cannot accommodate, and the program is there to make the quality of life for that individual a pleasant one every day,” said Scacco.

Along with its long-and short-term care facilities, the institute also provides on-site dialysis treatment to residents and the community through its hemodialysis center, Queens-Long Island Renal Institute.

Licensed in Queens and Nassau Parker Institute prides itself on the quality of hospice care it provides for residents as well as in home patients, and at other assisted living and nursing facilities.

With the variety of services the institute provides including medical transportation through its company, Lakeville Ambulette Transportation, Scacco said she likes to think of the institute as a “one stop shop” but also said the type of care is not one size fits and is in fact very “person centered” and catered to the individual’s needs.

“It’s the individual who defines what type of care needs they have because we need to customize it for them not the other way around,” said Scacco. Also because of the diversity in Queens Scacco said the institute also tries to be sensitive to a patient’s unique cultural needs.

To ensure residents and patients are treated by a skilled staff, Parker Institute offers many education programs and is affiliated with several medical schools including Columbia University, C.W. Post, Hofstra University, Queens College and more for programs in art therapy, occupational therapy, medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, social work and more. With its own fellowship program, the institute offers both on-and off-site training for its staff. The institute employs its own medical team with doctors who work with medical staff at other facilities.

“We are continually educating our staff and we really invest in them because they are our best assets,” said Scacco.

The Nerken Center for Research and Grants is an on-site research center focused on studying emerging issues of aging. Through the research center the institute has received grants that have allowed the institute to develop various programs and services like Parker at Your Door and volunteer programs like WIlling hearts Helpful Hands, connecting caretakers with volunteers who provide them with respite services.

All the services Parker Jewish Institute provides from short-and long-term rehabilitation and home health care to dialysis treatment and hospice care is in continuum with its mission.

“In our mission we strive to help the community and be that resource. It’s not for our own gain; it’s so that we can perpetuate that mission which is to keep growing and make it an organization that goes on forever,” said Scacco.