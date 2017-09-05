Car Driven Through Woodhaven Laundromat

Share 0

An allegedly intoxicated 23-year-old woman crashed in to a Woodhaven Laundromat on Monday, police said.

Jennifer Tejeda, of 803 Onderdonk Ave. in Ridgewood, was driving her 2017 Nissan Maxima at approximately 11:22 p.m. on Monday night when she lost control and slammed through the front of Megawash Laundromat, located at 87-19 Atlantic Ave.

According to the NYPD, there were no injuries, but Tejeda was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a motor vehicle violation for driving with an expired driver’s license and refusal for police to administer a breathalyzer test.

The police reported that Tejeda allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, watery eyes and slurred speech. She was then taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she allegedly refused to be tested for intoxication.

-Jon Cronin