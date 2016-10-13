Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Queens Theatre will be debuting “In the Car with Blossom and Len,” an award winning play written by Joni Fritz and directed by Tony Award nominee Lynne Taylor-Corbett from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.

The comedic play, which stars Emmy award winner Martha Byrne, Emily Jon Mitchell, Peter Levin and Patricia Randell, is about two characters that go by the names of Holly and Fern, whose parents, throughout their childhood, were wildly unpredictable, endearingly neurotic and blatantly dysfunctional. However, now that their parents are in their 80s, they are facing the biggest crises of their lives and it is up to Holly and Fern to lend a hand.

“In the Car with Blossom and Len” is a smart, biting and poignant comedy about growing up and growing old, however, not necessarily in that order.

“Joni Fritz’s ‘In the Car with Blossom and Len’ is a wonderfully told, relatable story about a family facing some transitions,” said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. “Our audiences have always connected to plays that focus on family relationships and I know they’ll love this one. We are thrilled to have such a talented group of women lead this production, the level of talent that we have in this play is incredible. I couldn’t be happier that Queens Theatre is producing this show.”

Fritz is a well-known playwright, who has a wide and varied background as both a writer and an actress. Her acting career included appearances on the New York stage, regional theatre, television, films and television and radio commercials. Fritz’s writing career began as a comedy sketch writer for USA Networks’ “Commanfer USA,” which she wrote and performed for four years, and “Horrible Night at the Movies.”

Director Taylor-Corbett received Tony Nominations for best director and best choreographer of Broadway’s “Swing!” She received Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations for both “Wanda’s World” and “My Vauderville Man” Off-Broadway. Taylor-Corbett’s adaptation of “The Lion King” is in its seventh year at Disney’s park in Hong Kong and her production of “Cougar the Musical” had a successful run Off-Broadway and is now playing internationally.

“In the Car With Blossom and Len” is the recipient of the Susan Gaspard Award and received its world premiere at Centenary Stages in 2015 where it was called a “very entertaining, involving and affecting play” by Talkin’ Broadway.

The Queens Theatre is located at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The performances are set to run from Nov. 11, with the first showing at 8 p.m., through Nov. 20. Tickets start from $25 and can be purchased by visiting QueensTheatre.org or by calling (718) 760-0064.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com