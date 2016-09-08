Candidates Discuss Policy At Candidate Forum

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Candidates from three different political races met at the Clearview Park Golf Course Clubhouse last Tuesday night to discuss their stances and take questions from voters. The event featured candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District, 11th New York State Senate Seat and the 26th Assembly District. The Bay Terrace Community Alliance hosted the event, and Alliance President Warren Schreiber and Vice President Phil Konigsberg moderated.

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) started off the night. He touted the Senate’s legislative accomplishments in this past year while he has been in office, including paid family leave, increased minimum wage and a middle-class tax cut. He also vowed to pass a bill to reduce the property tax for residents of co-ops and condos.

“You are paying two to three times more money than you should be and it’s a disgrace that the city of New York refuses to make that change,” he said.

Ed Braunstein, who is running unopposed for the Assembly seat, also agreed with Avella, calling the property taxes on co-ops “unfair” and “unequal.”

He also advocated for lowering the required day-night average sound level, or DNL, from 65 to 55—which would mean that the FAA would have to take steps to address airplane noise.

Some controversy surfaced about Avella later in the night, when his opponent, Republican state Senate candidate Mark Cipolla accused the moderators, Konigsberg and Schreiber, of asking Avella a question that they also asked at the forum two years ago. Konigsberg posed the question, asking Avella how he would reduce the 7-month wait time at small claims court. Avella answered that it was the first time he had heard about the issue but that the answer likely lied in finding money to hire more judges. Cipolla said that other candidates got tougher questions.

“It strikes me as very curious as to how Mr. Avella could be asked the same exact question that he was given two years ago about small claims court,” said Cipolla, citing a video of the 2014 candidates forum.

The video does show Avella answering a question about the 7-month waiting period at small claims court, and also claiming to have never heard the issue before but suggesting to hire more judges. Schreiber and Konigsberg said that they didn’t remember answering the question and asserted that they were not going easy on Avella.

Cipolla framed the accusation as part of his selling pitch, presenting himself as a prosecutor who’s tough on corruption and who would challenge the status quo.

Philip Pidot, the Republican in the heated 3rd Congressional District race, framed himself similarly.

“I got into this race to fight corruption,” said Pidot, who works in fraud investigation. He called the city’s record with corruption, especially in recent years, “embarrassing.”

He also cited his recent legal battle with Republican primary opponent Jack Martins, who challenged Pidot’s petition signatures in court, in a drawn out process that nearly prevented Pidot from running in the primary. He said this showed he was a candidate who would not just accept the status quo.

Tom Suozzi, the Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, also talked about the Martins and Pidot legal battle, claiming that it exemplified the political games in Albany that prevent progress. He cited issues like gun violence, immigration and health care, and said that regardless of where you stand on the issues, the current system is not getting anything done.

“Let’s do something about it,” Suozzi said. “Thirty years we’ve been talking about these issues, they don’t get fixed.”

Republican candidate Jack Martins emphasized that he felt that the country has been going in the wrong direction, particularly under the Obama administration, and framed himself as a candidate who could change that. He cited his record as “the only person in this race who’s actually cut taxes,” and his record as mayor of Mineola.

