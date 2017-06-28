Candidate Avoids Massey Appeal

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Although mayoral candidate Paul Massey was engaged the Middle Village Republican club last night, this morning he decided to back of the race, citing an inability to fundraise enough to take on an incumbent.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for mayor of the city of New York. I am proud of my team and all of my friends who have supported our effort,” he said in a statement this morning. Unfortunately, the cost of running for office is extraordinary, and I do not see a path to raising the necessary funds to beat an incumbent mayor. I am forever indebted to my family, team and my friends for their support.”

Massey noted that he was happy to have elevated the conversation on issues such as education, housing, homelessness and quality of life issues.

The businessman said that from now on, “As I have in the past, I intend to involve myself in community and not-for-profit organizations in New York City, especially in education, which is my passion. New York certainly hasn’t heard the last from me. This journey has been wonderful because of the great New Yorkers I’ve met and all of the things my team and I have learned. I love this city. The people I have met over the past year have enriched my life in ways I will never be able to quantify. And for them, I will continue to be a spokesman for the kind of non-partisan results-oriented leadership I have been advocating for all along.

Now, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) and the bombastic former NYPD detective turned security mogul Bo Dietl are the seemingly well-funded challengers to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Dietl offered a gracious comment toward his former opponent, “We are deeply grateful to Paul Massey for the effort he put into the mayoral campaign. He raised important issues, and was genuine in his concern about the terrible direction of this city under de Blasio. We have tremendous respect for him, and we wish him and his family all the best.”