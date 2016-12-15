A Call To Remove Dirtiest Grades Of Oil

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) were joined last Friday by the Astoria Houses Tenants Association, Queensbridge Houses Tenants Association, Ravenswood Houses Tenants Association, Jacob Riis Senior Center, Urban Upbound, American Lung Association, Asthma Coalition of Queens and WeACT at the Ravenswood Generating Station to call for an end to using numbers 6 and 4 fuel oil in power plants.

“For decades, power plants in our communities here in western Queens have strongly contributed to increased asthma rates and increases in hospitalizations and ER visits that exceed the average in Queens,” said Constantinides, chair of the Environmental Protection Committee. “Our city has made great progress on ending the use of dirty fuel oil in buildings. Now more than ever, these plants must become better neighbors and stop the practice of burning number 6 and number 4 oil while looking to repower these older facilities. Too many promises to our neighborhood have gone unfulfilled. Today we stand together to say our community deserves better and will not stand for the polluting status quo.”

Local Law 38 of 2015 currently requires the phasing out of number 6 oil in plants citywide by 2020. However, during the press conference, the officials called on the power plant to demonstrate how it plans to comply with that law, in addition to urging that number 4 oil be phased out sooner than its scheduled 2030 projection.

Fifty percent of the city’s power comes from plants that are located in Astoria and Long Island City, with 60 percent of the city’s power plants overall being more than 40 years old. These power plants are linked to air pollutants that pose a risk to public health, including particulate matter, nitrous oxides and sulfur dioxide.

According to Asthma Coalition of Queens director Claudia Guglielmo, in western Queens, asthma-related hospitalizations and emergency department visits exceed the New York State and Queens County rates.

“Astoria and Long Island City have one of the highest childhood asthma rates in New York City,” said Van Bramer. “This is unacceptable. Our communities should not be known as ‘asthma alley.’ If these power plants reduce their emissions, we can make our communities stronger and healthier.”

The Department of Environmental Conservation had originally said that as of “April 2011, New York City adopted a new heating-oil regulation requiring owners of approximately 10,000 buildings to phase out the use of numbers 6 and 4 heating oils. Starting in July 2012 and finishing by July 2015, existing boilers must be switched from burning number 6 oil to a cleaner fuel before their current certificate to operate will be renewed. By 2030, boilers that have not yet been modified must meet the equivalent emissions of burning cleaner fuels such as number 2 oil or natural gas. Newly installed boilers must burn only clean number 2 oil, natural gas or its emissions equivalent.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com