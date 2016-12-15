Cafeteria Workers: “We’re Not At Fault”

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Last week, the Queens Tribune published the article “Queens Cafeterias Ranked Second-Worst,” where we informed the community of the worst cafeterias in Queens, which is, according to the latest health inspection results released by the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), the borough with the second-dirtiest cafeterias.

The data provided showed that in Fiscal Year 2015-’16, 105 public school cafeterias in Queens had pests violations, 40 public school cafeterias in Queens had filth-flies violations and 82 public school cafeterias in Queens had mice violations.

In the study conducted by the IDC, “School Lunch Flunks: An Investigation into the Dirtiest New York City Public School Cafeterias,” letter grades were assigned for cafeterias based on the letter grading system that is used for restaurants: 0 to 13 points receive an “A” grade, 14 to 27 receive a “B” grade, and 28 and above receive a “C” grade. The higher the score, the worse the school performed during the food-safety inspection.

However, Donald Nesbit, executive vice president of local 372, the New York City school lunch workers union, contacted the Queens Tribune and stated that rodent problems are not the only factors on which the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) grade.

“If the bread doesn’t have the ingredients on the label, we get cited for it; if the milk company delivers spilled milk, we get cited for that; if a tile is broken and we don’t fix it, we get cited for that,” said Nesbit.

According to Nesbit, “outside” factors, such as the ones listed above, all contributed to the B and C grades received by several Queens schools.

The Queens Tribune reached out to the DOHMH to find out the “factors” they look at when conducting their investigation. A spokesperson from the DOHMH referred us to the “Article 81 of the NYC Health Code: Food Preparation and Food Establishments” booklet.

According to section 81.51 Grading of inspection results and posting of grades by certain food service establishments, “The Department shall establish and implement a system for grading and classifying inspection results for food service establishments using letters to identify and represent an establishment’s degree of compliance with the provisions of this Code, the State Sanitary Code and other applicable laws that require such establishments to operate in a sanitary manner so as to protect public health.”

The booklet—which contains health codes that apply to all food establishments, including cafeterias—provides extensive information on health regulations when it comes to food. Some of the stipulations provided, which are also what the DOHMH looks for during inspection, are approved sources of food; prevention of imminent or public health hazards; sanitary preparation and protection against contamination; foods containing artificial trans-fat; potentially hazardous time and temperature control for food safety; serving raw or undercooked foods; healthy and hygienic practices for food workers; cold and hot storage facilities; general requirements: design, construction, materials and maintenance; lighting and ventilation; plumbing and water supply; integrated pest management; garbage and waste disposal; live animals; cleaning premises, equipment and utensils; sealing unclean equipment, utensils and vehicles; dispensing devices used to dispense food; refillable and returnable containers; sodium warning; and much more.

Nesbit said most city public schools have only one “heavy duty” guy, who does everything from custodial work to pest control in the kitchen.

“We are constantly advocating for more workers, more workers, more workers,” said Nesbit. “How can someone take care of pest-control issues in the kitchen when they are too busy taking bags up to the classrooms or patching up peeled paint on the wall? If we had more staff to take care of everything individually, we’d have better inspection results. And if the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene graded these factors individually, instead of including all of the factors into one total grade, then maybe we’d accept this grading system but for now we’re against it.”

Recently, State Senator Jeffrey Klein announced legislation that would require school cafeterias to post letter grades. The Health Department is reviewing the legislation.

“The Health Department has rigorous standards for inspecting all food establishments, including school cafeterias,” said a spokesperson for the DOHMH. “School cafeterias perform very well on health inspections, with 86 percent earning the equivalent of an A grade on initial inspection compared to 59 percent of restaurants. The Health Department and DOE work closely together to correct violations quickly. Students can be confident that schools are serving food that is safe for them to eat.”

