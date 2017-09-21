Business Owners Annoyed By Corona Vendor

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

A fruit vendor is driving business owners in Corona bananas after taking up sidewalk space on an already- crowded block.

According to angry business owners on Roosevelt Avenue near 97th Street, the vendor has occupied more than the allowed 10 feet by 5 feet of space for years, with merchandise placed both on and under the table. In addition to sidewalk hoarding, owners said that the vendor’s trucks are parked for more than 12 hours on the street, blocking pedestrians on the opposite side of the strip from seeing shops on the street and thus taking away business.

The business owners have submitted a complaint through 311. However, a worker at a perfume kiosk near the fruit vendor said that nothing had been done, so store owners reached out to state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Jackson Heights) for assistance.

During a tour of the street on Sept. 13, Peralta spoke with business owners, many of whom complained about the vegetable and fruit vendor. When Peralta spoke with a woman working at the vendor’s stand, a passerby—who did not give her name—stopped to listen and recorded an argument she had with the senator.

In the video, the passerby accuses Peralta of discriminating against the woman operating the vegetable and fruit stand.

Peralta explained to the passerby that he had merely stopped by to attempt to alleviate the concerns of local businesses on the strip. He added that the amount of space that the vendor was occupying is illegal. The woman recording the conversation then accused Peralta of discriminating against the vendor since she was a Hispanic woman.

A spokesman for Peralta said that the senator had visited the neighborhood to address the concerns of the businesses on the shopping strip.

