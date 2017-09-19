Burglar Shot In Groin Faces 16 Years In Prison

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A career criminal from Brooklyn pleaded guilty on Sept. 18 to burglarizing a Maspeth home and faces 16 years in prison at his October sentencing, according to the Queens district attorney.

Felix Perez, 38, of Crown Heights pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree burglary before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said that Perez was caught on Aug. 1, 2016, when police were responding to a 911 burglary-in-progress call at 55-38 66th Street in Maspeth. During a press conference in August 2016, police reported that the homeowner noticed a man inside her house through security cameras that she can access remotely on her smart phone.

Upon entering the home, police discovered Perez inside the property. Perez got into a fight with an officer, was shot by the officer in the groin during the altercation and then fled the house. He was caught a few blocks away.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said that Perez was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center. He had previously been arrested for burglary six times in Queens and Brooklyn.

In February 2017, Perez represented himself in a $10 million lawsuit against the NYPD for shooting him in the groin. Perez wrote in the lawsuit that the post-traumatic stress suffered from the shooting has given him nightmares, fitful sleep and a constant fear that uniformed officers will attack him. The bullet narrowly missed Perez’s urethra, rectum and femoral artery, according to the lawsuit. Perez also noted that he has been prescribed antipsychotic medication to deal with the stress of his trauma.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to burglarizing a home in broad daylight—violating the sanctity of the victim’s residence—in an attempt to enrich himself by taking another person’s valuables,” Brown said. “As a persistent felon, the defendant will find himself incarcerated for a very long time as a result of this criminal act.”

