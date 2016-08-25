Bullying Not To Be Endured Alone

Share 0

To The Editor:

Another case of bullying has happened again and this time with a young seventh grader named Daniel Fitzpatrick, who attended Holy Angels Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

He took his life at his Staten Island home on Thursday August 11th. This 13 year old had so much to live for and yet the bullying took its toll. I truly grieve with his family and offer my heartfelt prayers. I myself can relate to this child because as a young child in the fifties and early sixties I was a victim of bullying and other children making fun of me because of my severe stuttering problem. Even when I would walk down the street of my neighborhood, kids would imitate my speech impediment and some would even call me stupid. If this happened today with social media outlets like Facebook, I think that might be too much for me to handle. I have been employed as shipping manager for 36 years at Northeast Plumbing in Mineola and serve as a lector at St. Anastasia’s Church in Douglaston, and I am Grand Knight of St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus council #5911. I survived because I had people who cared about me but there are many that have not survived because a lot of people have not made the effort to help. In my opinion more needs to be done for those children who are victims of bullying and teachers and parents must be more involved or more children might take their lives. And to the parents of Daniel may our Lord help you in this most painful time. Remember also that it takes a village to raise a child.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,

Glen Oaks Village