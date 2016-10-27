Build It Back Misses Deadline, Pols React

Share 1

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last Thursday that the original plans for the Build It Back program will not come to fruition as he hoped it would when he took office.

Started in 2013, the $20 billion Build It Back program worked to fully restore the homes destroyed by Hurricane Sandy three years ago. The stimulus package was meant to bring relief to the thousands of families in areas like the Howard Beach and the Rockaways which were completely leveled by the powerful storm.

“Last year, we had hoped to complete all single-family Build It Back homes by the end of 2016,” the mayor said in an open letter at the start of the latest update on the program. “We will fall short of that goal, for which my team and I take personal responsibility.”

When it was first introduced, Build It Back was to be responsible for rebuilding the homes of over 25,000 families across the city.

“The City also made a critical choice in those first few months after the storm that has shaped all our efforts since,” de Blasio said. “The City decided to prioritize keeping families in their homes and neighborhoods, and to prioritize homeowner choice in the process. That strategy, far different from those made by the State or by other localities in past disasters, put us on the path we are still pursuing nearly four years after the storm.”

Despite the major setback, the mayor was hopeful about the progress being made thus far and hoped to continue along that path.

“While Build It Back’s single-family program will not be completed by the end of this year, we are getting closer to our goal with every passing day,” the mayor said. “As we accelerate, we are intensifying efforts on the homes over which the city itself can drive things forward. For single-family homes where the city is managing construction, which comprise the vast majority of Build It Back homes, nearly all will be ready to commence construction, 90 percent will have started construction, and approximately 75 percent will be complete by the end of this year.”

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) told the Queens Tribune that he was not surprised to hear the news when it came out last week.

“I appreciate the Mayor setting a deadline which is good, but I always thought that it was an unrealistic deadline,” Richards said. “It was no shock to me that the conditions were unmet. Whenever you’re dealing with construction it’s just complicated. Anything dealing with the Department of Buildings, demolition, there are just going to be unintended consequences and issues that come up with the process.”

Noting that he had seen this as a potential issue, the councilman said that he and his staff is already drawing up two pieces of legislation to help families in need.

“[We want] to bypass and speed up the demolition process,” Richards explained. “A lot of people, homeowners in particular were having permit issues before Sandy. So if they were in violation it sort of slows up the process when you’re trying to rebuild.”

Richards did acknowledge that there was some good to come of the process.

“I would be lying if I said that there was no progress,” he said. “I have personally given keys back to homeowners who lost their homes. Build It Back has brought homes back to the district. But there’s still a whole lot of work to be done.”

Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) on the other hand was less impressed by the progress being made by Build It Back.

“Sadly, this announcement is not a surprise,” Ulrich told the Queens Tribune. “Everyone knows Mayor de Blasio’s handling of the Build it Back program has been a disaster from day one. As we’re approaching the fourth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, countless New Yorkers are still not back in their homes. It’s a disgrace.”

Ulrich has criticized Build It Back in the past and has worried about its ability to help constituents in the Rockaways and Howard Beach. In June the councilman called it “a bureaucratic nightmare.”

Ulrich is considering running against the Mayor next year.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400, tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly