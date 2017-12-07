Brownfield Cleanup At Silvercup West Site

Share 0

Several parcels at Long Island City’s Silvercup Studios have undergone a cleanup through the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP), according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The cleanup included Silvercup West’s Parcels A, B, C and D—which are located at 41-98 through 42-16 Vernon Blvd.

The 119,250-square-foot site was originally used for industrial and manufacturing purposes.

As part of the contamination cleanup, parcels A, B and C received a complete excavation and off-site disposal of approximately 8,343 tons of petroleum-contaminated soil, 193 tons of elevated metals-impacted soil and 750 tons of historic fill material, in addition to the removal of two underground storage tanks, one historic tank base and appurtenances, the DEC said.

In an effort to prevent potential migration of petroleum to the East River, a bulkhead cutoff wall was installed along the northern boundary of parcel A. Some of the other completed works were the removal and off-site disposal of approximately 4,238 gallons of petroleum free product and impacted groundwater that was observed at the base of the site and construction of a site cover that includes a combination of a cover, two feet of gravel and recycled concrete.

The BPC also implemented a Publication of a Site Management Plan (SMP) for the long-term management of the remaining contamination. Through an environmental easement, the management would include institutional and engineering controls, monitoring, operation and maintenance and reporting. The reason for recording the environmental easement is to prevent future exposure to any remaining contamination at the site, according to the DEC.

Through the BCP, approximately 28 tons of material contaminated with petroleum and soil was removed from parcel D since it exceeded the commercial use of soil cleanup objectives (CSCOs) to the extent feasible. In addition, approximately 137 tons of hazardous lead contaminated material and 284 tons of historic fill were removed.

A vapor barrier was placed beneath the parcel D building slab, in addition to foundation sidewalls to eliminate potential for the migration of soil vapor pouring into the structure.

The next step to this project is making the information available to the public. After a certificate of completion is issued, it will be announced in a fact sheet that will be sent to the site’s contact list.

The volunteer designated to the site will be able to redevelop the site after receiving the certificate of completion, not have liability to the state for any contamination at the site and be eligible for tax credits to offset a portion of the costs of performing cleanups.

Also, if a volunteer were not to comply with the terms of its BCP agreement with the NYSDEC, the certificate of completion may be modified or revoked.