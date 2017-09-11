Boy, 5, Falls Out Of Corona Condo Window

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A five-year-old boy fell to his death out of a three-story bathroom window on Sunday afternoon in Corona, police said.

William Chen, 5, was being babysat by his grandparents on the second floor of an unoccupied building at 35-55 99th St.—which his grandparents own—on Sunday. The boy went up to the building’s third floor to use the bathroom.

According to police reports, around 2:30 p.m. Chen fell out of the bathroom window and landed in a stairwell below that leads to the building’s basement.

Witnesses rushed the boy to a local Queens hospital as several of his body parts appeared to be dislocated. Upon arrival at the hospital, the boy was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation into how Chen fell out of the window is ongoing. According to reports, the condominium building is currently under construction and no window guards have yet been put into place.

Chen had been at the unfinished building after his grandparents dropped by to check on the building’s progress.

