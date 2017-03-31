Bowne Street Church Gets Landmark Approval

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The Bowne Street Community Church is en route to being landmarked by the city after a decade-long wait.

The City Council’s Landmarks Committee, led by Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing), unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve the church’s designation. That was followed by a vote of approval by the Council’s Land Use Committee on Wednesday. The decision will be finalized with a full City Council vote next week, where the measure is expected to pass.

The designation was first sought by members of the community in 2002 after the church’s building committee proposed demolishing the building to allow the development of a 20-story residential building in exchange for a new church and a $1 million payment, according to Koo’s office. It was initially slated for designation in 2003 by the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), but had been delayed over negotiations and backlogged until this past December, when the LPC voted in favor of designation.

That vote was completed as part of the LPC’s Backlog Initiative, which sought to clear up stalled designation decisions and was responsible for the designation of 27 sites throughout 2016.

“Today’s vote follows the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s designation of one of Flushing’s most historic buildings,” Koo said. “For more than a decade, the community has waited for a decision regarding the Bowne Street Community Church. With today’s unanimous vote, we enthusiastically affirm the LPC’s decision that Bowne Street Community Church is worth saving. While my office, the LPC and various preservation groups have committed to working with the church board on any future renovations, at the end of the day a landmark designation ensure the Bowne Street Community Church will not be lost to future generations and I’m proud to support this effort.”

The original 2003 proposal would have designated the entire lot, including a parking lot and annex. That became a point of discussion throughout the church’s designation process as Koo worked with LPC to redraw the designation map to exclude the parking lot and annex, leaving the church with 100,000 square feet of potential development rights and still preserving the original structure of the Bowne Street Church. The current designation applies only to the exterior walls and windows of the church.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Koo said that following a February 27th hearing with the Landmarks Committee, he received more than 245 letters from advocates. Landmarks Committee unanimously approved.

“This designation application has not been easy,” he told the committee. “I have done my best to enable the church to monetize the land it controls, freeing it to develop over 90 percent of the allowable floor area on the site, while preserving the ability of future generations to enjoy this beautiful example of art and architecture. For these reasons, I support the designation.”

The church was initially known as the Protestant Reformed Dutch Church of Flushing and was built between 1891 and 1892. It is considered unique for its Romanesque Revival style and stained glass windows designed by the historic Tiffany Glass Company.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.