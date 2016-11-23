Borough Hall Parking Lot Finally Breaks Ground

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

After a long delay, frustrated commuters to Borough Hall finally have an end in sight. The $8.5 million project will be finished in fall 2017.

“I’m pleased to break ground on this municipal lot, which will provide Queens residents a new sustainable space to access Queens Borough Hall and other government buildings nearby, such as the post office and Queens County Criminal Court,” said Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Feniosky Peña-Mora. “In support of Mayor de Blasio’s vision for a healthy city, the lot is planned to be bicycle friendly and will feature ample green space once completed.”

“The long-awaited, new municipal parking lot at Queens Borough Hall will alleviate current parking and traffic issues in the neighborhood and allow for more efficient processing of government business, while also offering numerous modern amenities, including charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Borough President Melinda Katz.

The crumbling garage was demolished this past July. Sharon Lee, a spokesperson for Katz, stated that there will be an “at grade (flat, not elevated) street-level municipal parking lot.”

The project was initially slated to be finished last fall, but had been extended for one year in October 2015.

The parking garage, which had approximately 500 spaces, was shut down in September 2014 after the city engineers realized it was too dangerous to keep open. The lot was mainly used by jurors and employees who needed all-day parking, a need the city has yet to fill.

The new parking lot will have spaces for 302 automobiles. The location of the lot is conducive to streamlined pedestrian access to Queens Borough Hall and the Helen Marshall Cultural Center, another DDC project, which was ceremonially opened in September. The municipal lot will also be the new home of over 120 species of plants and trees, bringing greenery for residents and employees to enjoy when they come to Borough Hall.

The DDC boasts that “the project will be among the first in the city to use recycled asphalt from milling projects in the five boroughs. Rain gardens will be scattered around the lot to reduce the storm-water load on the local sewer and sewage treatment systems. Approximately 117,500 gallons of runoff is expected to be diverted from the city’s storm sewer system.

Catch basins will be installed in the lot to fight ponding in areas with unfavorable topography.Additionally, the lot will include designated spaces with charging stations for electrical vehicles.”

New retaining walls, fences, LED lights and meticulous landscape design will provide space for ADA-compliant walkways for those who need them.