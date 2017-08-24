Borough Hall Fountain Rededicated To Women

Share 0

By Jon Cronin

Several years after the removal of the controversial Triumph of Civic Virtue statue from Queens Borough Hall by then-Queens Borough President Helen Marshall, current borough president Melinda Katz unveiled the new Women’s Plaza at the site’s northeast corner that is meant to celebrate the women of Queens.

On Tuesday morning, Katz said that when she took office in 2014, she pledged to continue her predecessor’s idea to turn that site into a plaza dedicated to women.

“We don’t only have political trailblazers like Helen Marshall, Claire Shulman and Grace Meng,” Katz said during the plaza’s unveiling. “We have jazz greats Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday; business greats like Estee Lauder; actresses like Fran Drescher, Zoe Saldana, Lucy Liu, Rosie Perez and Susan Sarandon; athletes like Tina Charles and Gertrude Ederle, singers like Cyndi Lauper; and humanitarians like Helen Keller. All hail from the borough of Queens. And, of course, my hero, whose birthday is this Saturday, [former vice presidential candidate] Geraldine Ferraro.”

During the dedication of the plaza, Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said that he was pleased to see the site dedicated to women.

“This was a lonely, desolate spot, but no more,” he said. “I have worked for four women in government. There’s a reason. Women know how to get things done.”

State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Jamaica) said that he was happy to see the eyesore removed and that the new plaza is much brighter.

The project, which began in May 2016, was allocated $960,000 for repair by the mayor’s and borough president’s office. The city’s Department of Design and Construction oversaw the project, which restored the damaged stonework, improved landscaping and installed plantings, new lighting and benches for public use.

At the front of the plaza, there is a new plaque indicating that it is dedicated to the women of Queens.

The site once was the home of the Triumph of Civic Virtue, a 17-foot-high marble statue that depicted a male nude standing on top of two female figures representing “Vice” and “Corruption.” The statue was commissioned by Mayor George B. McClellan Jr. in 1909 and designed by Beaux-Arts sculptor Frederick MacMonnies.

At the dedication ceremony, former Borough President Claire Shulman said that the Triumph of Civic Virtue statue initially made its debut in 1922 in front of City Hall in Manhattan. She said that when former Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia took office, he hated it.

“That guy keeps mooning me,” she recalled LaGuardia saying. The mayor was able to move the statue to Queens when Queens Borough Hall was built in 1941.

“I tried to get rid of it,” said Shulman, “All the cemeteries wanted it. I can’t tell you why.”

Shulman said that when she spoke to the sculptor, he had some noteworthy things to say about its being moved. She said that she wrote the comments down—and then read them aloud at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony.

“What do I care about all the ignoramuses and park and jerk politicians in New York all together and all the damn-fool women getting together and talking about my statue. Let ‘em haggle. Let ‘em babble; you can’t change the eternal varieties that way,” she read.

“He probably had a lot of trouble with women,” Shulman said.

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner also tried to get rid of the statue and had suggested that it be sold on Craigslist.

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.