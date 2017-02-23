Boro Board Wants Funding For School, Libraries

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The Queens Borough Board recommended the creation of additional seats for local schools, adding libraries to the borough and obtaining more funding for the arts during the group’s monthly meeting last week.

During the Feb. 15 meeting, the board explored where they plan to lobby to increase funding to Queens agencies in the city budget for fiscal year 2018.

Richard Lee, the Queens Borough Board’s budget director, gave a short presentation on the budget and compared Queens allocations to other boroughs.

He pointed out that Queens was underfunded in community board allocations. The budget allows for $3,275,000 in a borough of more than 2.3 million people, which translates to $1.41 per capita. The next lowest is State Island, with a population of 473,279 and $1.49 per capita.

He said the board would request that funding be increased for the community boards as the group did last year. The board would also recommend that each community board’s top priorities be funded.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz pointed out that Queens is allocated $207 per senior citizen at the borough’s 116 senior centers and in its senior programs. She noted that Queens has the second largest senior population in the five boroughs, however, it is third in funding. Katz also said that, in previous years, discretionary funding from the borough president’s office helped to pay for senior services, but that was cut for fiscal year 2018. Lee said they will recommend for it to be restored.

In regard to education, Lee said that the borough was shorthanded in the number of seats needed. Overall, Queens is at 108 percent capacity across all of the borough’s public schools. He said that the borough needs to be funded for an extra 35,259 seats, but were allocated for 18,260, which fills only 51 percent of their need.

He also noted that allocated funding from last year is currently being used to construct more school buildings.

“Those seats [from last year] haven’t even been built yet,” he said.

Lee said that the board would recommend the increase of capital funds for the construction and expansion of schools, expense funding for Queens schools, money for universal pre-kindergarten and other City Council initiatives.

For the Queens Library system, the board is looking to increase the amount of branches with seven-day service. Currently, only three percent of the borough’s libraries have seven-day service.

The borough also received $845,138 less in funding this year for the eight cultural institutions that the group covers, including the Queens Museum of Art, Queens Botanical Garden, MOMA PS 1, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, New York Hall of Science, Museum of the Moving Image, Queens Theatre in the Park and Flushing Town Hall.

Queens Botanical Garden had the largest budget cut of $166,735, while the Queens Museum of Art had the second largest cut at $141,773. Although Queens is only second to Manhattan in its number of cultural institutions, it still gets the least amount of funding per institution. Manhattan has 11 institutions that receive city funding and each gets an average of $1,707,413, while Queens’ eight institutions average $679,785 each. Lee recommended that the city increase the budget for each of Queens’ cultural institutions.

