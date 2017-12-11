Body Found In East River At Astoria Park

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A woman’s body was found floating in the water near Astoria Park this weekend, police said.

Police said that they responded to a call around 11:13 a.m. on Sunday regarding a body being spotted in the East River near the park.

Upon arrival, police found that the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was unconscious and unresponsive. Police said that the woman was fully clothed and there were no signs of trauma to her body.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death of the unidentified woman and the investigation is ongoing.