Bo Knows NYC, Mayoral Candidate Dietl Says

By James Farrell

Staff Writer

Mayoral candidate Bo Dietl doesn’t mince words—especially when it comes to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whom he unaffectionately calls “Big Bird.”

At a recent sit-down interview with the Queens Tribune, the paper’s staff asked Dietl if de Blasio had done anything positive in his mayoral term.

“He sucks completely. Nothing,” said Dietl. “Sucks. I hate the man.”

Dietl – who is a long-registered Republican but plans to run in the Democratic mayoral primary – said he is unhappy with the way de Blasio runs the city and that he loves New York too much not to do anything about it.

He accused the mayor of fostering a “dangerous” environment for police officers and dismissing the Black Lives Matter movement as “violent.”

He also believes the city has a homeless crisis.

“I’m a businessman and a very successful business man,” he said. “So, I don’t have to do this bulls—. I want it because I love this city and I’m sick and tired of seeing what’s going on and nobody’s battling this guy. I want to battle him. That’s why I’m running as a Democrat.”

So far, that plan has been more difficult than expected. Dietl, who has historically been a conservative voice on right-leaning outlets such as Fox News, was rejected from the Democratic Party line after improperly filling out his voter forms. At the time, he was in talks to receive an endorsement from the Independence Party, he said, and checked off both party lines, not knowing he could only pick one.

“Bo didn’t know,” he said. “I don’t do this every day.”

But regardless of the party for which he ends up running, Dietl believes it was just politics as usual.

“This is part of the Democratic way of doing things in this city,” he said. “They control everything in this city.”

Hovering over many of his policy stances is his staunch support for the NYPD, which he believes can assist in everything from child services to public housing.

“We’ve got a great police department,” he said. “Let the cops respond. They can certainly look at a child and they can make a determination if that child is abused or not… We should use the police department more effectively in NYCHA.”

He chided de Blasio for giving legitimacy to the Black Lives Matter movement, who he called a “violent group trying to stir up trouble.” However, he said that he was an advocate of peaceful protests, community policing and punishing cops who do wrong.

To improve policing, Dietl said he would waive the requirement for officers to go to college before joining the force, suggesting instead that they sign a contract with the city that they eventually attend. He said this would encourage young adults who know their neighborhoods — but may not be able to afford college right away — to join the force.

“I’m getting kids from Levittown, I’m getting kids from Long Island, [who] don’t have a clue of what it’s like in Harlem and what it’s like in Bedford-Stuyvesant,” he said.

Solving the homelessness crisis is another issue he believes could be solved with a “joint venture” between government and the private sector and he suggested utilizing abandoned schools as temporary housing until affordable housing could be built. This, he said, would require more participation from developers.

“We’re giving them substantial revenue as far as when we give them the abatements, the tax abatements, this and that, and I really feel as though they have to give back to the city,” he said, adding that he would support bringing back the 421a tax abatement.

Dietl said that he believes in bringing “some subsidy to people [who] are working,” whether through transit or housing, to ensure they stay in the job market. He suggested creating jobs for homeless people to clean up the subways and other parts of the city.

His political views span the spectrum. He voted for President Donald Trump, but said he has some Democrat “values.”

“I’m very inclusive as far as any kind of social, you know, with women’s rights, a women’s right is her right for choice, and as far as the gays and everything else, I’m very supportive of that,” he said.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.