Black Lives Matter Panel At Queens College

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Academic leaders and Black Lives Matter activists gathered for an informational panel last Wednesday, Nov. 2nd. The panelists were activist Autumn Marie of Black Lives Matter NYC; law professor Kirk Burkhalter, J.D.; and Kerri-Ann M. Smith, assistant professor of Academic Literacy at Queensborough Community College.

The panel presented a range of discussion topics, including the implications and missions of the Black Lives Matter movement and its future, and was followed by a breakout session where guests could gather in small groups to discuss issues. At the end of the event, which was run by the Center for Ethnic, Racial and Religious Understanding as part of its annual Innovation Exchange, attendees were treated to a free showing of Spike Lee’s 2 Fists Up: We Gon’ Be Alright.

The panelists, led by moderator Aysa Gray, addressed the future of the organization’s movement. They referenced the Movement for Black Lives Vision, a set of policy proposals geared towards radically altering life for black people in America, which was recently put forward by Black Lives Matter and many other organizations. These policy proposals include restructuring tax codes and paying reparations to black communities for past injustices.

Kirk expressed skepticism that the policy proposals were achievable.

“I don’t see it necessarily being realized and I tend to be a little bit more of a realist, so if I’m going to speculate, I would like to speculate what I think is possible,” he said. However, he added, “We can make tremendous strides forward and have tremendous influence and possibly even have an influence on political policy.”

Marie said that the movement had to demonstrate a model for what these goals actually look like. She cited the example of reparations, which many simplify as being merely “a handout.”

“We’re already starting from a wrong place. That means you have a lack of consciousness about the labor that we provided for this country if you’re even thinking of it as a handout,” she said. She added that the movement has given black voices more influence, and that harnessing it could make some influential strides.

Smith agreed, speculating that the movement could focus on better investment in schools in black communities.

“Perhaps one of the things that we could get out of the movement is stronger families, smarter people, less oppression of course, and better schools,” she said.

The panelists also addressed associations of Black Lives Matter with various acts of violence, arguing that the media and critics often conflate the organization, which is policy-oriented, with the greater movement, associated with the hashtag.

“There’s an outpouring over an event, say Ferguson, wherever, and then some one person does one thing that’s a criminal act, and that’s because of Black Lives Matter,” said Kirk. “This movement can’t be responsible for the actions of everyone, and that’s what bothers me to a certain extent about the question.”

The panelists also discussed the presidential election, and what it meant for the movement. Black Lives Matter as an organization chose not to endorse either candidate.

“When you’re in a conversation and your conversation is already talking about the lesser of two evils, you have to really think about what that means,” said Marie.

Smith spoke of her displeasure with the discourse about law and order–particularly the use of the phrase “law and order candidate,” as President-Elect Donald Trump has said. It usually refers to someone who supports tough crime policies like stop and frisk. The panelists agreed that the phrase obscured the realities that “law and order” bring to black communities.

“We all want law and order … I want law and order to protect me and not kill me,” she said.

