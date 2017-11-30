BID Offers Prize For Info Booth Redesign

Share 0

The Flushing Business Improvement District (BID) is seeking submissions to redesign the information booth in front of the Queens Library in Downtown Flushing.

And through a partnership with New York City Small Business Services (SBS), the best submission will win $1,000.

The booth sits at the busy corner of Main Street and Kissena Boulevard, where more than 100,000 pedestrians pass daily, according to the BID. The booth serves as an informational hub, with resources for tourists, residents and businesses.

But the nondescript kiosk could be serving an additional purpose, the BID argues—as a “landmark-worthy” modern fixture in Flushing’s landscape.

According to the BID, a winning submission will be functional and include digital features, such as a digital-events and transit board, charging station and free public Wi-Fi. It also aims to be iconic, creative and feasible.

Submissions are due by Feb. 8, 2018, and the BID is hoping to have a final design by March.

Submissions can be made online by emailing priscillayu@flushingbid.com or mailing work to 135-20 39th Ave. FL6, Flushing, NY 11354. For more information, visit www.flushingbid.com/booth-design-contest.

–James Farrell