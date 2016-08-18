A Better Solution Needed

Share 0

There are many reasons to oppose the proposed homeless shelter at the Maspeth Holiday Inn: It is not near transportation; it is close to already-existing homeless shelters on Queens Boulevard; and it does nothing to help the homeless men who will live in the shelter from getting permanent, livable homes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration seems determined to “store” the city’s homeless in deteriorating former hotels and reconstructed industrial sites, while promoting the mayor’s affordable housing plan – something that we won’t see for several more years at least – as the solution to our ills. It’s wrong and it’s infuriating.

But all that aside, the way some residents acting at last week’s town hall on the shelter in Maspeth was deplorable. Yelling “Go back to East New York” and declaring homeless shelter residents to be “prostitutes and drug addicts” is appalling.

Yes, there is reasons for concern. We saw it at the nearby Pan American shelter where at least two sex offenders were found to be living for a time this year. We saw it at the Skyway Shelter in South Ozone Park, where several sex offenders were found to be living several years ago – only blocks from a public school.

But they are the exception to the rule in the city’s homeless population.

The city’s homeless crisis can be blamed on several factors, among them, lack of affordable housing, stagnant wages and an epidemic of opioid and heroin abuse, especially just outside the city. Many homeless women with children are fleeing abusive spouses. Many of the individuals who seek shelter in the city have jobs, but are unable to afford rent. The vast majority are simply fellow New Yorkers who fell on hard times.

We join the residents of Maspeth in opposing this shelter, but treating the homeless as a scourge that needs to be kept away is wrong. They deserve better and we know the people of Maspeth are better than that.

As for de Blasio, we feel like a broken record demanding that he take the homeless problem seriously. We cannot and should not keep “storing” homeless New Yorkers in former hotels and factories, waiting around for his affordable housing miracle to come. We need an immediate solution to this problem, perhaps utilizing empty public housing, or we need to find a mayor next year who will.