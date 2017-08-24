Best Of Queens 2017 – Retail

Retail
Want to know where to find the best products at the most affordable prices? Check out our readers’ picks for some of the top spots to purchase everything from books to groceries.
Book Store
The Astoria Bookshop
31-29 31st St., Astoria
Austin Book Shop
104-29 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica
Bandi Books
147-24 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Turn the Page Again
39-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Clothing Store
Diva NY Boutique
37-51 82nd St., Jackson Heights
T.J. Maxx
Rego Park Center, 61-35 Junction Blvd., Rego Park
Florist
A&S Whitestone Nursery
23-02 Francis Lewis Blvd., Whitestone
Astoria Flower Mart
22-76 31st St., Astoria
Cress Floral
248-02 Northern Blvd., Little Neck
Georgewood Florist
247-02 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park
New Happy Flowers
144-36 Northern Blvd., Flushing
One Up Event Design
91-20 101st Ave., Ozone Park
Hardware Store
Jere’s
173-05 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing
Posner
47-28 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Sunnyside Hardware
40-11 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside
Weisman Home Outlet
63-27 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village
Yellowstone Hardware
71-54 Yellowstone Blvd., Forest Hills
Hotels
Adria Hotel & Conference
221-17 Northern Blvd., Bayside
Holiday Inn Manhattan View
39-05 29th St., Long Island City
LaGuardia Plaza East
104-04 Ditmars Blvd., Elmhurst
Z Hotel
11-01 43rd Ave., Long Island City
Jewelry Store
Bell Family Jewelers
40-21 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Gemelli G Jewelers
66-10 Fresh Pond Rd., Ridgewood
Golden Touch Floral Park
176 NY-25, Floral Park
Lee’s Jewel Box
Whitestone Shopping Center, 153-77 Cross Island Pkwy., Whitestone
Liquor Store
A to Z Liquor
214-36 Hillside Ave., Queens Village
Grand Wine and Liquor
30-05 31st St., Astoria
Leiser Liquors
41-30 162nd St., Flushing
Liquor Locker
172-10 46th Ave., Flushing
TG Wine & Liquor
21-29 21st Ave., Astoria
Mall/Shopping Center
The Bay Terrace
23-98 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Queens Center
90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
Pharmacy
AJ’s Ridgewood Chemist
68-19 Fresh Pond Rd., Ridgewood
Crescent Apothecary
25-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
CVS Pharmacy
31-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
CVS Pharmacy
61-01 Woodhaven Blvd., Rego Park
Go Go Pharmacy
83-09 Broadway, Elmhurst
Harpell Chemists
12-65 150th St., Whitestone
Rite Aid
43-20 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Whitestone Pharmacy
150-43 14th Ave., Whitestone
Shoe Store
Apollo
42-34 Bell Blvd., Bayside
DSW
88-01 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
Moe’s Sneaker Spot
110-50 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills
Red Wing
47-01 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside
Supermarket
California Farmers Market
21-61 31st St., Astoria
Fairway Market Douglaston
242-02 61st Ave., Douglaston
Foodtown Bayside
47-33 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Key Food
22-15 31st St., Astoria
Marino Brothers Supermarket
163-07 29th Ave., Flushing
North Shore Farms
90 Horace Harding Expy., Great Neck
Stop & Shop
The Bay Terrace, 213-15 26th Ave., Bayside
Super Stop & Shop
249-26 Northern Blvd., Little Neck