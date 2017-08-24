Best Of Queens 2017 – Food and Dining

Food and Dining
We begin our annual “Best of Queens” edition with everyone’s favorite section—food. From burgers and pizza to fine dining, Queens has something for everyone and our readers alerted us to a number of great places to eat from one corner of the borough to the other.
Bagels
Ace Bagels
253 Northern Blvd. #5, Little Neck
Bagel Club
205-21 35th Ave., Bayside
Bagel Nosh
32-07 Broadway, Astoria
Bagel Time
150-51 14th Ave., Flushing
Baker’s Dozen Bagels
81-09 Lefferts Blvd., Kew Gardens
Utopia Bagels
1909 Utopia Parkway, Flushing
Bakery
Artopolis Bakery 23-18 31st St., Astoria
Cascon Cheesecake
704 149th St., Flushing
Pink Canary Desserts
11311 Jackson Avenue LIC, NY 11101
Francis Lewis Pastry Shoppe
25-93 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing
The French Workshop
38-39 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Joe’s Sicilian Bakery
212-16 48th Ave., Bayside
Lulu’s
185-26 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows
Martha’s Country Bakery
41-06 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Sapienza
164-26 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach
Breakfast
Flagship Diner
138-30 Queens Blvd., Briarwood
Ihop
73-01 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights
Res-Au-Rant
30-01 35th Ave., Astoria
Burgers
Austin’s Ale House
82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens
Bowery Bay
19-33 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Crescent Grill
38-40 Crescent St., Long Island City
Donovan’s of Bayside
214-16 41st Ave., Bayside
Fillmore’s Tavern
166-02 65th Ave., Fresh Meadows
Flagship Diner
138-30 Queens Blvd., Briarwood
Jackson Hole
69-35 Astoria Blvd., Jackson Heights
Shake Shack
71-26 Austin St., Forest Hills
Tasty Grill
14-22 150th St., Whitestone
Terrace Diner
212-97 26th Ave., Bayside
Butcher
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave., Astoria
D’Alessandro’s
46-07 Hollis Court Blvd., Flushing
Sorrentino’s Market
164-44 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach
Candy Store
Bobb Howard’s General Store
581 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park
Eddie’s Sweet Shop
105-29 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills
Catering Hall
Douglaston Manor
63-20 Commonwealth Blvd., Little Neck
Il Baco
253-24 Northern Blvd., Little Neck
Russo’s on the Bay
162-45 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach
Terrace on the Park
52-11 111th St., Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Verdi’s of Whitestone
149-58 Cross Island Pkwy., Whitestone
Vivo
201-10 Cross Island Pkwy., Bayside
Coffee Shop
Dunkin’ Donuts
18-34 College Point Blvd., Flushing
Omega Coffee Shop
200-07 32nd Ave., Bayside
Deli
Bellerose Deli
247-73 Jamaica Ave., Bellerose
Ben’s Best Deli
96-40 Queens Blvd., Rego Park
Ben’s Kosher Deli
211-37 26th Ave., Bayside
Cherry Valley
12-29 150th St., Whitestone
Constantine’s Delicatessen
205-10 48th Ave., Bayside
Douglaston Deli
44-23 Douglaston Pkwy., Douglaston
Sal, Kris & Charlie’s Deli
33-12 23rd Ave., Astoria
Desserts
Bobb Howard’s General Store
581 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park
Due Ponti
154-11 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone
Martha’s Country Bakery
36-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Diner
Court Square Diner
45-30 23rd St., Long Island City
Good Eats Diner
69-32 Grand Ave., Maspeth
Kanes Diner
44-15 College Point Blvd., Flushing
Neptune Diner
31-05 Astoria Blvd S., Astoria
Nevada Diner
80-26 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
North Shore Diner
196-52 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Terrace Diner
212-97 26th Ave., Flushing
Food Truck
Sam’s Fried Ice Cream
International Night Market at the New York Hall of Science (47-01 111th St., Corona)
The Souvlaki Lady
22-04 33rd St., Astoria
Ice Cream
Baskin Robbins
132-10 14th Ave., College Point
Eddie’s Sweet Shop
105-29 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills
Carvel
249-00 Horace Harding Expy., Little Neck
Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices of Whitestone
12-48 Clintonville St., Whitestone
Pizza
Amore’s
30-27 Stratton St., Flushing
Centre Pizza
254-25 Horace Harding Expy., Little Neck
The Clinton
9-17 Clintonville St., Whitestone
Michael & Sons Pizza & Italian Food
192-13 47th Ave., Flushing
Patsy’s
21-64 Utopia Parkway, Whitestone
Piccolo Sogno
195-14 47th Ave., Flushing
Pizza Chef
153-81 Cross Island Pkwy., Whitestone
Tufino Pizzeria Napoletana
36-08 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
39-02 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Villa Rustica
73-28 Bell Blvd., Oakland Gardens
VIPizza
43-02 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Seafood
Bungalow Bar & Restaurant
377 Beach 92nd St., Rockaway Beach
Cara Mia
220-20 Hillside Ave., Queens Village
CrabHouse Restaurant
2-03 Borden Ave., Long Island City
Due Ponti
154-11 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone
Lenny’s Clam Bar
161-03 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach
The Naked Crab
39-16 College Point Blvd., Flushing
Off the Hook
28-08 34th St., Astoria
Taverna Kyclades
33-07 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Steak
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
Bay Terrace, 213-29 26th Ave., Bayside
Christo’s Steakhouse
41-08 23rd Ave., Astoria
Danny’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar
13-46 127th St., College Point
Rainhas Churrascaria
108-01 Northern Blvd., Corona