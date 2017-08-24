Best Of Queens 2017 – Food and Dining

Share 0

Food and Dining

We begin our annual “Best of Queens” edition with everyone’s favorite section—food. From burgers and pizza to fine dining, Queens has something for everyone and our readers alerted us to a number of great places to eat from one corner of the borough to the other.

Bagels

Ace Bagels

253 Northern Blvd. #5, Little Neck

Bagel Club

205-21 35th Ave., Bayside

Bagel Nosh

32-07 Broadway, Astoria

Bagel Time

150-51 14th Ave., Flushing

Baker’s Dozen Bagels

81-09 Lefferts Blvd., Kew Gardens

Utopia Bagels

1909 Utopia Parkway, Flushing

Bakery

Artopolis Bakery 23-18 31st St., Astoria

Cascon Cheesecake

704 149th St., Flushing

Pink Canary Desserts

11311 Jackson Avenue LIC, NY 11101

Francis Lewis Pastry Shoppe

25-93 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing

The French Workshop

38-39 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Joe’s Sicilian Bakery

212-16 48th Ave., Bayside

Lulu’s

185-26 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows

Martha’s Country Bakery

41-06 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Sapienza

164-26 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach

Breakfast

Flagship Diner

138-30 Queens Blvd., Briarwood

Ihop

73-01 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights

Res-Au-Rant

30-01 35th Ave., Astoria

Burgers

Austin’s Ale House

82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

Bowery Bay

19-33 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Crescent Grill

38-40 Crescent St., Long Island City

Donovan’s of Bayside

214-16 41st Ave., Bayside

Fillmore’s Tavern

166-02 65th Ave., Fresh Meadows

Flagship Diner

138-30 Queens Blvd., Briarwood

Jackson Hole

69-35 Astoria Blvd., Jackson Heights

Shake Shack

71-26 Austin St., Forest Hills

Tasty Grill

14-22 150th St., Whitestone

Terrace Diner

212-97 26th Ave., Bayside

Butcher

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave., Astoria

D’Alessandro’s

46-07 Hollis Court Blvd., Flushing

Sorrentino’s Market

164-44 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach

Candy Store



Bobb Howard’s General Store

581 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park

Eddie’s Sweet Shop

105-29 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

Catering Hall

Douglaston Manor

63-20 Commonwealth Blvd., Little Neck

Il Baco

253-24 Northern Blvd., Little Neck

Russo’s on the Bay

162-45 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach

Terrace on the Park

52-11 111th St., Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Verdi’s of Whitestone

149-58 Cross Island Pkwy., Whitestone

Vivo

201-10 Cross Island Pkwy., Bayside

Coffee Shop

Dunkin’ Donuts

18-34 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Omega Coffee Shop

200-07 32nd Ave., Bayside

Deli

Bellerose Deli

247-73 Jamaica Ave., Bellerose

Ben’s Best Deli

96-40 Queens Blvd., Rego Park

Ben’s Kosher Deli

211-37 26th Ave., Bayside

Cherry Valley

12-29 150th St., Whitestone

Constantine’s Delicatessen

205-10 48th Ave., Bayside

Douglaston Deli

44-23 Douglaston Pkwy., Douglaston

Sal, Kris & Charlie’s Deli

33-12 23rd Ave., Astoria

Desserts

Bobb Howard’s General Store

581 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park

Due Ponti

154-11 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone

Martha’s Country Bakery

36-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Diner

Court Square Diner

45-30 23rd St., Long Island City

Good Eats Diner

69-32 Grand Ave., Maspeth

Kanes Diner

44-15 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Neptune Diner

31-05 Astoria Blvd S., Astoria

Nevada Diner

80-26 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

North Shore Diner

196-52 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Terrace Diner

212-97 26th Ave., Flushing

Food Truck

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

International Night Market at the New York Hall of Science (47-01 111th St., Corona)

The Souvlaki Lady

22-04 33rd St., Astoria

Ice Cream

Baskin Robbins

132-10 14th Ave., College Point

Eddie’s Sweet Shop

105-29 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

Carvel

249-00 Horace Harding Expy., Little Neck

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices of Whitestone

12-48 Clintonville St., Whitestone

Pizza

Amore’s

30-27 Stratton St., Flushing

Centre Pizza

254-25 Horace Harding Expy., Little Neck

The Clinton

9-17 Clintonville St., Whitestone

Michael & Sons Pizza & Italian Food

192-13 47th Ave., Flushing

Patsy’s

21-64 Utopia Parkway, Whitestone

Piccolo Sogno

195-14 47th Ave., Flushing

Pizza Chef

153-81 Cross Island Pkwy., Whitestone

Tufino Pizzeria Napoletana

36-08 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

39-02 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Villa Rustica

73-28 Bell Blvd., Oakland Gardens

VIPizza

43-02 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Seafood

Bungalow Bar & Restaurant

377 Beach 92nd St., Rockaway Beach

Cara Mia

220-20 Hillside Ave., Queens Village

CrabHouse Restaurant

2-03 Borden Ave., Long Island City

Due Ponti

154-11 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone

Lenny’s Clam Bar

161-03 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach

The Naked Crab

39-16 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Off the Hook

28-08 34th St., Astoria

Taverna Kyclades

33-07 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Steak

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Bay Terrace, 213-29 26th Ave., Bayside

Christo’s Steakhouse

41-08 23rd Ave., Astoria

Danny’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

13-46 127th St., College Point

Rainhas Churrascaria

108-01 Northern Blvd., Corona