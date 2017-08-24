Best Of Queens 2017 – Ethnic Food

Asian
Baybridge Szechuan Restaurant
208-06 Cross Island Pkwy., Suite 1, Flushing
Blu Orchid
45-04 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside
Blue Danube
157-26 Northern Blvd., Flushing
The Dolar Shop
36-36 Prince St., Flushing
Jade Eatery and Lounge
1 Station Square, Forest Hills
Joe’s Shanghai
136-21 37th Ave., Flushing
Mizumi
231-10 Northern Blvd., Little Neck
Moonstone
14 Northern Blvd., Great Neck
Rice K
29-21 23rd Rd., Astoria
San Aroy
29-06 23rd Ave., Astoria
Shi
47-20 Center Blvd., Long Island City
Torigo
196 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park
French
Aperitif Bistro Bayside
213-41 39th Ave., Bayside
Bliss 46
43-46 46th St., Sunnyside
Café Henri
10-10 50th Ave., Long Island City
La Baraka
255-09 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Tournesol
50-12 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City
View De Point
20-07 127th St., College Point
Greek
Agnanti
19-23 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Taverna Kyclades
33-07 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Telly’s Taverna
28-13 23rd Ave., Astoria
Italian
Cara Mia
220-21 Hillside Ave., Queens Village
Cascarino’s
152-19 10th Ave., Whitestone
Manetta’s Ristorante
10-76 Jackson Ave., Long Island City
Papazzio
39-38 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Park Side
107-01 Corona Ave., Corona
Trattoria 35
213-15 35th Ave., Bayside
Trattoria L’incontro
21-76 31st St., Astoria
Villaggio
150-07 14th Rd., Whitestone
Latin
Jora
47-46 11th St., Long Island City
La Maria
25-71 Francis Lewis Blvd., Auburndale
Madera
47-29 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City
Marbella
220-33 Northern Blvd., Bayside
Indian
Seva
30-07 34th St., Astoria
Yaar
22-55 31st St., Astoria
Mexican
El Coyote
80-18 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights
El Patron
194-01 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Mojave
22-36 31st St., Astoria