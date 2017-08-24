Best Of Queens 2017 – Entertainment

Entertainment
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Queens—from museums and parks to great movie theaters and bars. If you’re looking for an afternoon and evening out, but can’t decide what you want to do, comb through these listings for some suggestions from our readers.
Athletic Facility
Alley Pond Golf Center
232-01 Northern Blvd., Douglaston
Bar/Night Spot
Bourbon Street
40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside
Katch
31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria
Kpacho
1270 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park
Monahan & Fitzgerald
214-17 41st Ave., Bayside
O’Neill’s
64-21 53rd Drive, Maspeth
Swing the Teapot
6 Verbena Ave., Floral Park
Tap House
72-07 Austin St., Forest Hills
Tavern Lounge
97-07 Jamaica Ave., Woodhaven
Museum
Bayside Historical Society
208 Totten Ave., Bayside
Louis Armstrong House Museum
34-56 107th St., Corona
MOMA PS1
22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City
Museum of the Moving Image
36-01 35th Ave., Astoria
New York Hall of Science
47-01 111th St., Corona
Noguchi Museum
9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City
Queens Museum
Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City Building
Meridian Rd., Flushing
Movie Theater
AMC Bay Terrace
211-01 26th Ave., Bayside
AMC Fresh Meadows
190-02 Horace Harding Expy., Fresh Meadows
Cinemart
106-03 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills
College Point Multiplex Cinemas
28-55 Ulmer St., College Point
Kew Gardens Cinemas
81-05 Lefferts Blvd., Kew Gardens
Movie World
Douglaston Plaza, 242-02 61st Ave., Douglaston
Regal Atlas Park Stadium 8
80-28 Cooper Ave., Glendale
UA Kaufman Astoria Stadium 14
35-30 38th St., Astoria
Park
Alley Pond Park
Bounded by Union Turnpike, Springfield Boulevard,
Douglaston Parkway and Hanford Street,
Oakland Gardens
Astoria Park
19th Street between Astoria Park S. and Ditmars Boulevard, Astoria
Citi Field
123-01 Roosevelt Ave., Corona
Cunningham Park
Bounded by Union Turnpike, Francis Lewis Boulevard,
Hollis Hills Terrace and 210th Street, Fresh Meadows
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Grand Central Parkway, Whitestone Expressway,
between 111th Street and College Point Boulevard, Park Drive E.
Forest Park
Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike, Park Lane South between
Brooklyn-Queens County lines and Park Lane
Fort Totten
Totten Avenue and 15th Road, Bayside
Juniper Park
Juniper Boulevard between Lutheran Avenue,
71st Street and Dry Harbor Road
Theater Group
Astoria Performing Arts Center
30-44 Crescent St., Astoria
Kupferberg Center for the Arts
65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing
LaGuardia Performing Arts Center
31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City
Queensborough Performing Arts Center
22-05 56th Ave., Bayside
Queens Theatre in the Park
14 United Nations Ave. S, Corona
Thalia Spanish Theatre
41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside