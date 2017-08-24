Best Of Queens 2017 – Entertainment

Share 0

Entertainment

There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Queens—from museums and parks to great movie theaters and bars. If you’re looking for an afternoon and evening out, but can’t decide what you want to do, comb through these listings for some suggestions from our readers.

Athletic Facility

Alley Pond Golf Center

232-01 Northern Blvd., Douglaston

Bar/Night Spot

Bourbon Street

40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Katch

31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria

Kpacho

1270 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park

Monahan & Fitzgerald

214-17 41st Ave., Bayside

O’Neill’s

64-21 53rd Drive, Maspeth

Swing the Teapot

6 Verbena Ave., Floral Park

Tap House

72-07 Austin St., Forest Hills

Tavern Lounge

97-07 Jamaica Ave., Woodhaven

Museum

Bayside Historical Society

208 Totten Ave., Bayside

Louis Armstrong House Museum

34-56 107th St., Corona

MOMA PS1

22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

New York Hall of Science

47-01 111th St., Corona

Noguchi Museum

9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City

Queens Museum

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City Building

Meridian Rd., Flushing

Movie Theater

AMC Bay Terrace

211-01 26th Ave., Bayside

AMC Fresh Meadows

190-02 Horace Harding Expy., Fresh Meadows

Cinemart

106-03 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

College Point Multiplex Cinemas

28-55 Ulmer St., College Point

Kew Gardens Cinemas

81-05 Lefferts Blvd., Kew Gardens

Movie World

Douglaston Plaza, 242-02 61st Ave., Douglaston

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

Regal Atlas Park Stadium 8

80-28 Cooper Ave., Glendale

UA Kaufman Astoria Stadium 14

35-30 38th St., Astoria

Park

Alley Pond Park

Bounded by Union Turnpike, Springfield Boulevard,

Douglaston Parkway and Hanford Street,

Oakland Gardens

Astoria Park

19th Street between Astoria Park S. and Ditmars Boulevard, Astoria

Citi Field

123-01 Roosevelt Ave., Corona

Cunningham Park

Bounded by Union Turnpike, Francis Lewis Boulevard,

Hollis Hills Terrace and 210th Street, Fresh Meadows

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Grand Central Parkway, Whitestone Expressway,

between 111th Street and College Point Boulevard, Park Drive E.

Forest Park

Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike, Park Lane South between

Brooklyn-Queens County lines and Park Lane

Fort Totten

Totten Avenue and 15th Road, Bayside

Juniper Park

Juniper Boulevard between Lutheran Avenue,

71st Street and Dry Harbor Road

Theater Group

Astoria Performing Arts Center

30-44 Crescent St., Astoria

Kupferberg Center for the Arts

65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City

Queensborough Performing Arts Center

22-05 56th Ave., Bayside

Queens Theatre in the Park

14 United Nations Ave. S, Corona

Thalia Spanish Theatre

41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside