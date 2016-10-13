Bellerose Shelters Scrapped, Maspeth Fights On

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Protests in Maspeth over the City’s proposal to convert a Holiday Inn Express, owned by Harshad Patel, into a homeless shelter continued with renewed vigor this week, after a group of homeless men moved into the building on Monday.

Meanwhile, in northeast Queens, the Department of Homeless Services has agreed to stop using two other Patel-owned hotels in Bellerose and Floral Park, which were the center of protests in September, elected officials announced on Friday.

The two storylines are the latest developments in the ongoing backlash against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to house homeless families in hotels until more affordable housing is built. The storylines also suggest that these two epicenters of protests, Maspeth and Bellerose, may be on diverging paths.

Protests in front of the Maspeth hotel have been persisting nearly every night for months, beginning shortly after the city announced plans to convert the hotel into a full-service homeless shelter for 110 families back in August. On Monday, reports began circulating that the City was backing away from its proposal, and would instead house 30 single, employed homeless adults.

For protestors, the news that homeless adults were moving into the shelter without notice undermined the announcement that the hotel would not be a full shelter, especially because Patel reportedly suggested he would not convert his hotel into any kind of shelter back in September.

“This was done behind our backs,” said Brian Barnwell, candidate for New York’s 30th Assembly District. “This deal was supposedly dead a month ago and now they have changed the whole scope of the plan.”

Mike LoCascio, a Community Board 5 member and protest organizer said the shelter protesters will be going on “surprise protests” to the homes of Holiday Inn owner Harshad Patel and NYC Human Resources Administration Commissioner Steven Banks’, as well as City Hall.

LoCascio added that the City Hall protest will also be attended by 18 other civic organizations against the housing of the homeless in hotels.

He said that before the buses, they will lie about where they are going. “If we say we’re going east, we’ll go west. If we say we’re going north we’ll go south,” said LoCascio.

Other elected officials in the area also responded harshly.

“Once again, the de Blasio administration is talking out of both sides of its mouth,” said Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale) in a statement. “What we see here, is the administration grappling at whatever it can, even when hotels are an inadequate and illegal option for housing.”

Meanwhile, in Bellerose and Floral Park, Patel’s hotels, which have already been housing homeless families, will stop doing so within 60 days, state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) announced on Friday, alongside Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), and other elected officials and other community leaders.

When Avella first announced an agreement with Patel in September, protestors doubted that Patel would keep his word, and chided Avella for not securing a legally binding agreement. But Friday’s announcement confirmed that the Department of Homeless Services would comply with Patel and the community’s agreement.

“It is refreshing to know that Mr. Patel followed through on his commitment to us to no longer use these two hotels to house the homeless,” Avella said in a statement. “Now that we have confirmed that the city will comply with his wishes, we have to work towards finding a more permanent solution for these families.”

Community leaders praised the agreement.

“The agreement by the City to no longer house homeless individuals in these two hotels was welcomed and shows that you can accomplish great things through an open dialogue,” said Angela Augugliaro, president of the local Queens Colony Civic Association. “I would like to thank Senator Avella, Councilman Grodenchik and their respective staffs for their assistance in speaking up for Bellerose.”

In a statement, Lauren Gray, spokesperson from the Department of Homeless Services, seemed regretful about the decision.

“This will not reduce the number of homeless New Yorkers or provide shelter for these families with children,” she said.

But still, some community members have doubts that the agreement will hold.

Mark Cipolla, Avella’s Republican opponent in the upcoming State Senate race, said that Patel has not been trustworthy in the past, citing reports that Patel had given bribes to politicians. In September, Avella cited those concerns in a letter to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara requesting an investigation of Patel, as well as the Mayor and DHS to ensure that “no illegal activity” was taking place in shelter conversions.

Cipolla said that it was contradictory for Avella to question Patel’s ethics and then assure the community that he would take Patel at his word.

“Why should the public trust any of the elected or appointed officials on any issue related to the use of hotels as homeless shelter?” he asked.

The repeated contradictory positions he has taken, disguised as leadership are staggering. Has he now sent a ‘never mind’ letter to Preet Bharara? Where is [DHS Commissioner] Banks’ commitment?”

Phil Orenstein, president of the Queens Village Republican Club, wants to see something more legally binding.

“This amounts to nothing,” he said. “They’re only words. They’re promises. They’re meaningless promises.”

Outside of Bellerose, however, other community leaders seem envious.

“It’s good for them out there, it’s not good for us out here,” said Bob Holden from the Juniper Park Civic Association, which has been a strong advocate in Maspeth against the shelters. “The City backed off from out there, but they want to make an example out of Maspeth.”

